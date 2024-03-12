Tertiary Amines Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2024-2033

Tertiary Amines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The Business Research Company's Tertiary Amines Global Market Report 2024 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2024-2033

The tertiary amines market size is expected to see strong growth in the next few years. It will grow to $7.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.” — The Business Research Company

LANDON, GREATER LANDON, UK, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Tertiary Amines Global Market Report 2024 is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s market forecast, the tertiary amines market size is predicted to reach $7.77 billion in 2028 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.5%.

The growth in the tertiary amines market is due to the rising demand for personal care products. North America region is expected to hold the largest tertiary amines market share. Major players in the tertiary amines market include Mitsui Chemicals Inc., BASF SE, Procter & Gamble Chemicals Company, The Dow Chemical Company, Evonik Industries AG.

Tertiary Amines Market Segments

• By Product: C-8 TA, C-10 TA, C-12 TA, C-14 TA, C-16 TA, Other Products

• By Application: Surfactants, Biocides, Floatation Agents, Corrosion Inhibitors, Emulsifier, Drilling Material, Other Applications

• By End-User: Cleaning Products, Agricultural Chemicals, Personal Care, Petroleum Industry, Water Treatment, Plastics, Pharmaceuticals, Textiles and Fibers, Other End-Users

• By Geography: The global tertiary amines market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Tertiary amines refer to a class of amine that contains three radicals attached to three hydrocarbon groups in the molecule. They are used in creating a variety of chemicals such as cosmetics, surfactants, disinfectants, and fuel oils. Tertiary amines are used as raw materials for synthesizing quaternary ammonium salts, various chemical derivatives, replacement processes, and amino group elimination.

