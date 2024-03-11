Acuiti Labs Welcomes Quilvest Capital Partners as Strategic Investors
Acuiti Labs is proud to announce Quilvest Capital Partners as our newest investors, marking a significant milestone in our journey of innovation and growth.LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acuiti Labs, a leading SAP consultancy firm renowned for its expertise in optimizing the Quote-to-Cash process, is delighted to announce a significant investment from Quilvest Capital Partners (“Quilvest”). This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Acuiti Labs as it charts an ambitious path for global expansion and technological innovation.
Founded in 2014 by CEO Manoj Harbhajanka, Acuiti Labs has rapidly emerged as a powerhouse in the realm of revenue management and billing optimization, serving a prestigious clientele across North America, Europe, and Asia. With over 200 dedicated professionals, the company has solidified its position as a key player in the SAP Billing and Revenue Innovation Management (BRIM) solutions space.
Quilvest's investment underscores their confidence in Acuiti Labs's vision and capabilities, providing vital support for the company's strategic growth initiatives. This infusion of capital will facilitate further expansion of Acuiti Labs's global footprint, bolstering its workforce, and driving investments in cutting-edge technology. The overarching goal remains unwavering: to deliver unparalleled service, support, and technology solutions to clients and partners worldwide.
Commenting on the partnership, Manoj Harbhajanka, CEO of Acuiti Labs, expressed his enthusiasm, stating, "We are thrilled to welcome Quilvest as our strategic partner, poised to support our company in its next phase of growth. Leveraging their professional expertise and extensive network, coupled with Acuiti Labs's strong positioning and talented management team, we are looking forward to further success."
Benjamin Sass, Partner at Quilvest Capital Partners, echoed this sentiment, emphasizing the synergies between the two entities. "Acuiti Labs is at the forefront of an enduring technology shift as companies across various industries seek to transform and optimize their revenue models. We are honored that Quilvest Capital Partners has been selected as the partner for Acuiti Labs's next growth chapter, and we look forward to combining our international reach and partnership approach with Acuiti Labs's unique expertise and proven success in the SAP BRIM space."
About Acuiti Labs
Acuiti Labs, headquartered in London, is a global SAP consulting firm specializing in "Quote to Cash" process transformation and optimization. As an SAP Partner, Acuiti excels in delivering business technology solutions and digital transformation by deploying SAP BRIM on S/4HANA and cloud-based applications like Subscription Billing, CPQ, and Entitlement Management. With exceptional experience across various industries, Acuiti Labs supports subscription and consumption-based Target Operating Models, covering industries like Public Transport, Automotive, Travel and Tourism, Ports (Airports & Seaports), Postal, Telco, Media, and Hi-Tech. Acuiti Labs prioritizes value realization and the monetization of digital assets, services, and strategies, offering end-to-end services covering Business & IT consulting, implementation, training, and managed support to clients while keeping customer benefits at the forefront of our efforts.
For more information, visit www.acuitilabs.com
About Quilvest Capital Partners
Quilvest Capital Partners is a leading global investment manager focused exclusively on the mid-market. It operates four investment strategies: Buyout; Primaries, Co-Investments and Secondaries; Private Credit and Real Estate.
As one of the earliest pioneers in the alternative investment industry, we pride ourselves on our rich and extensive history, with decades of experience deploying capital across multiple business cycles and environments. We are trusted to manage over $7bn AUM for a prestigious base of global investors, including leading pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, and family offices. Our heritage dates back more than a century to 1917, managing the wealth of our founding shareholder, the Bemberg family, which we continue to do today.
With six offices worldwide, our team is focused on identifying the global trends and themes underpinning each investment strategy. We overlay this thematic approach with an extensive global network of highly valued relationships, enabling us to identify and invest in the best opportunities for our investors and partners.
Quilvest Capital Partners is committed to the highest standards of excellence. We offer best-in-class infrastructure and the professionalism of a leading global investment firm while retaining the deeply personal, entrepreneurial, nimble approach routed in our origins.
For more information, visit www.quilvestcapitalpartners.com
