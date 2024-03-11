Gauteng Health on water restoration at Gauteng health facilities 

The Gauteng Department of Health wishes to inform the public that water supply has been restored to the affected health facilities as of this morning.

Following the recent challenges experienced by water utilities, services at Rahima Moosa Mother and Child Hospital, Helen Joseph Hospital, Zola Community Health Center, and Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital were affected.

We can now confirm that water supply has been restored except for Dr Yusuf Dadoo Hospital in the West Rand which is still having challenges as the local reservoirs feeding into the facility as still low. Water tankers will continue to supply the facility until the water is fully restored.

The department appreciates patience and understanding by the public during this period.

In addition, the GDoH will continue to work closely with the relevant authorities to ensure a reliable and sustainable water supply for our health facilities in order to enable the provision of healthcare services to the community without disruptions.

For more information please contact:

Motalatale Modiba, Head of Communication

Cell: 064 803 0808 or

Email: healthmediaenquiries@gauteng.gov.za

Tshepo Shawa, Spokesperson for the MEC for Health

Cell: 072 222 6333

Email: Tshepo.Shawa@gauteng.gov.za