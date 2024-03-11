Recoup's New Sparkling Prebiotic Beverage Named Finalist for Prestigious NEXTY Award
The Lemon Lime Ginger flavor, selected as a finalist, is one of three new flavors launching this spring from Recoup.
We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the NEXTY Award in the Regenerative category. Recoup is dedicated to creating innovative products that champion resilience for people and the planet.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recoup Beverage Inc. is thrilled to announce that the new Lemon Lime Ginger Sparkling Prebiotic Beverage has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious NEXTY Award in the Regenerative category. The NEXTY Awards, presented by New Hope Network, recognize the most innovative, inspiring, and trustworthy products in the natural products industry. The announcement comes as Recoup launches Lemon Lime Ginger and two other flavors ahead of Natural Products Expo West, the largest natural products trade show. Recoup will be showcasing the new products in The Fresh Ideas Organic Marketplace at Booth F35 on March 13th. NEXTY Award winners will be announced at a ceremony on March 14th.
— Susan Hartman
Recoup sparkling prebiotic drinks are crafted with no added sugar or sweeteners, and three key electrolytes, offering a clean label, ultra-hydrating alternative to kombucha and digestive sodas. Packed with 3 grams of prebiotic fiber, a clinically proven dose of real ginger for digestion and workout recovery, and essential electrolytes like magnesium, potassium, and calcium, the beverages deliver "gut healthy hydration.” All products are USDA Organic Certified and Regenerative Organic Certified®. Recoup is the first beverage brand to be Regenerative Organic Certified® across its portfolio.
Susan Hartman, Co-Founder at Recoup Beverage commented "We are honored to be recognized as a finalist for the NEXTY Award in the Regenerative category. At Recoup, we are dedicated to creating innovative products that champion resilience for people and the planet.” Co-Founder Siwat Siengsanaoh added “Studies show that about 75% of Americans are dehydrated each day. The gut health market is booming, but competitors are failing to address the most popular need state in beverage: hydration. This product fills a white space in the category and one that consumers are craving.”
About New Hope Network
New Hope Network is at the forefront of the healthy lifestyle products industry. With solutions for the complete supply chain from manufacturers, retailers/distributors, service providers and ingredient suppliers, the network offers a robust portfolio of content, events, data, research and consultative services. Through all its actions, New Hope Network aims to cultivate a prosperous high-integrity CPG and retail ecosystem that creates health, joy and justice for all people while regenerating the planet.
About Recoup Beverage Inc.
Located in New York, NY, Recoup is a certified minority-owned and female-founded company with a mission to help people feel better and live well through plant-powered, modern remedies. Recoup uses clinically proven functional ingredients including organic ginger juice and sustainably harvested, organic maple tree water in its gut healthy hydration beverages. Recoup Beverage Inc. was founded by Siwat Siengsanaoh and Susan Hartman. Siwat spent the first three years of life in the hospital and went through ten major surgeries before he was twelve. His mom’s ginger-based home remedies played a big part in his recovery and were the initial inspiration for Recoup. He combed through medical research to find the clinically proven dose of ginger to use in each recovery beverage. Co-founder, Susan Buckwalter Hartman, is an avid athlete with a background in natural products. She wanted a clean-label beverage she could enjoy after yoga or surfing that went beyond hydration. Together they created Recoup’s Gut Healthy Hydration products. Recoup's current selection of hydration + health beverages are available at Mom's Organic Market, Kimberton Whole Foods, other natural grocers and Amazon.com. More information can be found at recoupwellness.com.
Susan Buckwalter Hartman
Recoup Beverage Inc
