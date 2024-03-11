Rare, Legacy and Heirloom Seeds available at AGSeedCo.com
Rare, legacy and heirloom cannabis seeds direct from the original breeders available exclusively at AGSeedCo.com Todd McCormick is available for interviews.LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Authentic Genetics Seed Company, renowned for its commitment to preserving the legacy of cannabis genetics, is proud to present its unique collection curated by cannabis cultivator Todd McCormick. With over 35 years of experience in breeding and selection, McCormick's collection includes some of the most iconic strains in the cannabis world, such as Skunk #1, Haze, Northern Lights, and more, aimed at preserving what McCormick terms "the primary colors of cannabis."
Todd McCormick's journey into the world of cannabis began in childhood, battling recurrent cancer and discovering cannabis as a relief from painful treatments. His experiences fueled a lifelong advocacy for cannabis, leading to collaborations with cannabis legends like Jack Herer and engagements in pivotal moments in cannabis history, from activism to legal challenges and beyond. His mission, driven by a personal history of using cannabis medicinally and a profound belief in the plant's potential, has cemented his reputation as a pioneer in the cannabis industry.
The Authentic Genetics Seed Company stands out not just for its storied strains but also for its dedication to authenticity and quality. The company offers a wide selection of feminized and regular cannabis seeds, catering to both novice and experienced cultivators. Its offerings are not just seeds but a piece of cannabis history, meticulously preserved and offered to the public. McCormick's rigorous approach to cannabis genetics ensures that each strain is preserved with the utmost fidelity to its original genetics, offering unparalleled authenticity to customers.
In addition to providing high-quality seeds, Authentic Genetics is committed to education and advocacy. Through various media appearances, including podcasts and interviews with figures like Joe Rogan on JRE #44 and in documentaries such as "The Union: The Business Behind Getting High" and "The Culture High," McCormick has shared his extensive knowledge and experiences, contributing to the broader discourse on cannabis legalization and the therapeutic benefits of cannabis.
The company's operations are streamlined for customer convenience, with an easy online ordering system, fast and free delivery within the USA, and dedicated customer service. McCormick's hands-on approach and the team's responsiveness underscore their commitment to customer satisfaction and support throughout the cultivation journey.
As the legal landscape for cannabis continues to evolve, Authentic Genetics Seed Company remains at the forefront, championing the preservation of cannabis genetics and fostering a deeper understanding of the plant's rich history and potential. McCormick's dedication to the cause, combined with the company's reputation for quality and authenticity, makes Authentic Genetics a trusted name in the cannabis community.
For more information, visit [agseedco.com](https://agseedco.com), and follow their journey on social media to stay updated on their latest offerings and initiatives. Authentic Genetics Seed Company is not just selling seeds; they're preserving history, one strain at a time.
Contact:
Authentic Genetics Seed Company
Phone/text: (805) 332-0593
Email: info@agseedco.com
[Website](https://agseedco.com)
[Instagram: @AGSeedCo](https://instagram.com/AGSeedCo)
[Twitter: @AGSeedCo](https://twitter.com/AGSeedCo)
[Todd McCormick's Personal Instagram: @toddpmccormick](https://instagram.com/toddpmccormick)
TODD MCCORMICK
AGSeedCo.com
+1 805-332-0593
info@agseedco.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other