Instantly Increase AOV Now–Top UK ecommerce Technology Fully Integrated into Searchspring’s Global Platform
Increasingly’s product-bundling solution gives ecommerce customers a data science-enabled personal shopper in their pocket while increasing AOVSAN ANTONIO, TX, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Searchspring, the global leader in ecommerce site search, product merchandising, and ecommerce personalization, announced today that the artificial intelligence (AI) powered product-bundling solution from Increasingly is now available within Searchspring’s platform. Further, the recently acquired company ranked in the top 10 of the recently announced BusinessCloud’s RetailTech 50.
For merchants, this solution seamlessly delivers the traditional in-store experience to the digital landscape while increasing average order value (AOV), efficiency, and shopper satisfaction. Predictive Product Bundling allows shoppers to quickly find and add related items to their cart with a single click without the need to navigate multiple tabs and product pages.
“We are beyond thrilled to receive this recognition in the UK. And, now that the Increasingly solution is available as Predictive Product Bundling within the Searchspring platform, merchants will have even more data science and shopper insights at their fingertips to encourage cross-sell throughout the shopper journey,” said Increasingly CEO & Cofounder Sri Sharma. “Predictive Product Bundling is like a data science-enabled personal shopper in the consumer’s pocket–it’s an ecommerce merchant's dream!”
With this product, ecommerce retailers gain access to powerful algorithms that can be adjusted to guide the type of personalized bundle recommendations each shopper sees. Merchants can utilize data science to automatically craft product bundles or curate products together in a bundle for a specific product page–and, switch to recommendations when the main product is low converting or out of stock.
“At Searchspring, we continue to make investments in innovative technology that creates more value for ecommerce retailers while helping them deliver differentiated shopper experiences for their customers,” said Searchspring CEO Alex Kombos. “We are celebrating Increasingly’s recognition in our industry and the fact that our customers can now access this AI-powered offering through Searchspring’s platform.”
BusinessCloud’s RetailTech 50’s annual ranking celebrates UK companies that create original technology to support ecommerce and brick-and-mortar retail. A total of 99 companies were shortlisted, and the rankings were determined by a mix of reader votes and expert judges, with Increasingly securing the number 10 spot.
Searchspring is the leading global ecommerce search and personalization platform that enables merchants with powerful, unique, proven product discovery and shopping experiences since 2007. Companies such as Chubbies, Arhaus, Mattel, Moen, Fabletics, Peet’s Coffee, SKIMS, and West Elm trust Searchspring to increase cart size, conversion, and repeat customers through enhanced search, merchandising, and personalization technology. Searchspring is a remote-first organization with offices globally, including San Antonio, Denver, Colorado Springs, Portland, Toronto, Krakow, and Sydney. Learn more about Searchspring by visiting searchspring.com.
