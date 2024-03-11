Chris Yogerst, Revered Film Historian and Author, Explains the Ultimate Oscar Snub and Win: Hollywood's "Boiling Point"

Chris Yogerst Michael Curtiz directs Humphrey Bogart and Ingrid Bergman on set of 'Casablanca.' EVERETT Jack Warner with the Casablanca Oscar, from Motion Picture Herald on March 11, 1944.

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chris Yogerst, a renowned film historian and author, emphasizes the enduring impact of a single win and a notable snub at the 16th Annual Oscars award ceremony held on March 2, 1944. Jack Warner, a prominent studio executive, took the stage to accept the "Casablanca" Oscar, a role many believed should have been reserved for the film's producer Hal Wallis. The acceptance of the Oscar statuette by Jack Warner was a pivotal moment in Hollywood high drama. This incident, often regarded as a 'boiling point' in their relationship, injected an extra layer of tension into the already charged atmosphere of the Oscars night.

"Casablanca," despite its release in 1942, took a circuitous route to gain widespread recognition, with a significant release not occurring until 1943. The film's path to the Academy Awards was equally unorthodox, with its first nomination not materializing until 1944, as Yogerst explains. When finally eligible for an award, "Casablanca" faced formidable competition, including "The Human Comedy" and "The Ox-Bow Incident," heightening the suspense of its Oscar journey. However, the most surprising twist in "Casablanca's" path to winning an Oscar was not the delay in its nomination or recognition; it was the unexpected appearance of Jack Warner on stage to accept the award.

Jack Warner gave his acceptance speech, and Wallis was furious, exclaims Yogerst. To his defense, Jack gave his speech, and "In no way did he make it sound like this was his personal victory," says Yogerst. Warner used his moment on stage to thank many people and the talent that made his company great. However, Jack's acknowledgment of an incredible staff did not stop Wallis' Oscar snub. Allegedly, Jack refused to let Wallis get his picture taken with the "Casablanca" Oscar. Wallis maintained that he later received an apology and an Oscar from the Academy, informs Yogerst.

Wallis' tenure with Warner Bros. ended shortly after the Oscars incident. While a contract dispute was the official reason for his departure, some speculate that the need to sever ties with Jack was the underlying cause. "Almost forty years later," Wallis wrote in his 1980 memoir, "I still haven't recovered from the shock." This poignant statement from Wallis encapsulates the lasting impact of the "Casablanca" Oscar snub on his career.

According to Yogerst, both men were crucial to the film's creation. Jack greenlit the project, brought in his friend Michael Curtiz as the director, influenced casting, and managed censorship issues. Although Jack's "Casablanca" Oscar acceptance is often criticized, Alan Rode highlighted in Curtiz's biography that Wallis played a primary role and deserved more recognition. Yet, gossip maven Hedda Hopper's observation that the public's primary concern is whether it's a good picture holds merit, concludes Yogerst.

Chris Yogerst, a media historian and author, explores the societal impact of popular culture. Cited as an expert in outlets like NPR and The Times of London, his work appears in publications such as the Los Angeles Review of Books and the Washington Post. His book, "Hollywood Hates Hitler," delves into American fascism and anti-Semitism during the 1941 Senate Investigation into Motion Picture Propaganda. Released in September 2023, his latest book, "The Warner Brothers," has been featured in The Hollywood Reporter, Wall Street Journal, and The New York Sun.

