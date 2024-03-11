Sublime Acoustic Introduces the K235 Stereo 3-Way Active Crossover
Elevating Audio Quality to New Heights
We founded Sublime with the belief that active bi-amping is the closest thing to magic most audio fans will ever experience. The K235 delivers that magic at a lower price than other analog crossovers.”LIVERMORE, CA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sublime Acoustic, a pioneer in the realm of high-fidelity audio, is thrilled to announce the launch of its groundbreaking product, the K235 Stereo 3-Way Active Crossover, setting a new standard in sound clarity, definition, and warmth. With pre-orders starting on March 15th, 2024, at 8:00 PM EDT, the K235 promises to bring professional-grade audio into the homes and studios of avid music enthusiasts at an unprecedented presale price of $899.95, a significant reduction from its regular price of $1199.95.
— Mark Longley
Founded in 2015, Sublime Acoustic has dedicated its efforts to make analog active bi-amping technology, a staple in professional recording studios and high-end sound systems, accessible to the consumer audio market. The K235 represents the culmination of years of innovation and a steadfast commitment to quality, offering an unparalleled audio experience that was previously out of reach for the average listener.
Product Highlights:
● Advanced Technology: The K235 employs ultra-low noise, high precision active filter circuits to separate high, mid, and low frequencies, enabling separate power amplification for each speaker driver. This method significantly reduces intermodulation distortion, enhancing the clarity, detail, and warmth of audio output.
● Premium Components: Featuring Burr-Brown op-amps, metalized polypropylene film capacitors, metal film resistors, and ALPS metal film potentiometers, the K235 utilizes only the finest audiophile-grade components to achieve its exceptional sound quality.
● Versatile Performance: Capable of supporting 2-way or 3-way crossover operation, with an optional sub-channel L/R mixer and a wide range of XO Modules for precise frequency selection, the K235 offers unmatched flexibility in audio system customization.
● User-Friendly Design: From its sub-sonic high-pass filter to baffle step compensation and front panel adjustments for output gain, the K235 is designed with the user in mind, ensuring an intuitive and satisfying audio tuning experience.
● Built in the USA: Committed to quality and reliability, the K235 is manufactured in the USA and comes with a 45-day no-hassle return policy, ensuring customer satisfaction.
Availability and Pricing:
The K235 Stereo 3-Way Active Crossover is available for pre-order at a limited-time presale price of $899.95, with its sale price set at $1199.95. Interested customers are encouraged to act swiftly to take advantage of this exclusive offer.
For more information about the K235 and to place a pre-order, please visit our website.
About Sublime Acoustic:
Sublime Acoustic was founded with the vision of delivering superior sound quality through the innovation of analog active bi-amping technology. With a commitment to excellence and affordability, we strive to bring the highest caliber of audio experience to music lovers worldwide.
Media Contact:
Mark Longley
Founder/CEO
Sublime Acoustic
mark@sublimeacoustic.com
http://sublimeacoustic.com
Mark Longley
Sublime Acoustic
mark@sublimeacoustic.com
