Mathmaji has been selected among the Top 100 Companies Creating the Market of the Future 2024
We are pleased to announce that Mathmaji, a mathematics app leveraging Japanese-style arithmetic education for global users, has been recognized by Nikkei Cross Trend, a digital strategy media for market innovators operated by the leading economic publisher Nikkei BP. Mathmaji has been selected as one of the 'Top 100 Companies Creating the Market of the Future 2024'.
■ What is Nikkei Cross Trend's 'Top 100 Companies Creating the Market of the Future’?
Nikkei Cross Trend, a media outlet operated by Nikkei BP, publishes an annual end-of-year feature titled 'Top 100 Companies Creating the Market of the Future.' This feature highlights 100 promising companies, selected across various categories such as Commerce, Marketing DX, Lifestyle Tech, Food Tech, etc. This year, the feature was posted on the site for two weeks starting December 4, 2023, and in addition, a compiled booklet edition was published in January 2024.
Mathmaji was selected as one of the noteworthy companies from three perspectives: Innovation in creating new markets, Sales potential (growth expectation), and Changing lives (social impact), and was highlighted in the Lifestyle Tech category of the 'Top 100 Companies Creating the Market of the Future' list.
Nikkei XTREND：https://xtrend.nikkei.com/atcl/contents/18/00923/00001
※ Full article access is available to paid members only.
■ About Mathmaji Corporation
Mathmaji Corporation is committed to creating a world where 'everyone has equal access to educational opportunities.' With the mission to 'provide high-quality education to people around the world, regardless of location, age, family background, or income, as a private sector global educational institution,' the company leverages digital technology to deliver Japan's superior education to children worldwide.
From day one, Mathmaji has targeted the American market, and in August of this year, established a subsidiary in Plano, a suburb of Dallas, Texas. At the end of September, the Android version of the arithmetic education app 'Mathmaji' was released for the U.S. market. The iOS version was released in the U.S. in December 2023. Currently, the company is focused enhancing learning content and further improving functionality and usability.
The 'Mathmaji' app is a global arithmetic learning application that incorporates Japanese-style arithmetic education to support children's mathematics learning. It reproduces the strengths of Japanese math education on the app by combining unit learning that utilizes Japan's national curriculum guidelines, with drill exercises to reinforce understanding. Not only is it designed for children to enjoy learning on their own, but it also provides parents with peace of mind by making it possible to monitor their children's learning progress and comprehension levels.
■ App Overview
App Name: Mathmaji
Available in: United States
Supported OS: iOS version/iOS, Android version/OS 10 or higher
Supported Language: English
Store URL (App Store): https://apps.apple.com/us/app/mathmaji-math-learning/id6469683426
Store URL (Google Play): https://mathmaji.com/app/android
■ Company Overview
Company Name: Mathmaji Co., Ltd.
Representative: Yasu Hirose
Location: 3-1-9 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo, YAZAWA Building 3rd Floor
Date of Establishment: August 12, 2021
Capital: 134 million yen (including capital reserve) (as of February21, 2024)
Website: https://www.mathmaji.com
Mathmaji PR Team
Mathmaji
