Innovation Vista Honored as One of Top 5 Most Disruptive Companies in Recent Ranking

CEO Views magazine ranked the IT strategy firm as a Top 50 Most Innovative Company to Watch in 2023, moves them to a Top 5 Most Disruptive Company for 2024

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Vista has been recognized by CEO Views magazine as one of the Top 5 Most Disruptive Companies of 2024. In describing their rationale for the award, the magazine highlighted the IT strategy firm's innovative approach in IT consulting, and emphasized their use of a vast network of nearly 400 pre-vetted freelance consultants globally. This approach is disruptive to the standard consulting business model of hiring a "bench" of expert consultants to allocate on client projects. Innovation Vista's approach enables them to offer customized, industry-specific IT guidance from the best match for each client from hundreds of potential consultants.

The CEO Views profile on Innovation Vista highlighted their view that this unique approach offers two orders of magnitude more options for the firm's clients:

"Traditional firms often assign available consultants to new projects, regardless of industry expertise, driven by economic pressures to maximize margins. In contrast, Innovation Vista maintains a network of nearly 400 pre–vetted freelance consultants globally. When a new client presents challenges and goals, they meticulously match them with the most suitable consultant from their extensive directory, considering industry, organizational size, and style. This disruptive model expands their expert pool 100-300 times compared to traditional benches, offering clients unparalleled industry–specific IT guidance." -- CEO Views, Feb 2024

For more information about Innovation Vista and their services, please visit innovationvista.com.

About Innovation Vista

Innovation Vista is an IT consultancy providing Strategy & Leadership consulting to small and midsize organizations:

IT Assessments & Due Diligence

Tech Strategy Roadmaps, including: Startup IT Strategy, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence

Virtual CIO services

Interim CIO services

Cybersecurity Consulting

Board/C-suite IT advisory

The firm has built a consulting network of nearly 400 successful former C-level IT leaders, from which they choose the best fit for each client’s needs and tech vision, based on technical expertise and industry experience.

They further empower these expert consultants with their award-winning Innovation framework and a subscribed best-practices library of IT solutions to guide quick & insightful actions. "100% of the Expertise. A Fraction of the Cost ®". "Innovate Beyond Efficiency ®".

