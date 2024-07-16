Innovation Vista Announces Acquisition of CIOconsulting.com

Strategic acquisition expands the CIO services firm's reach and online presence

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, July 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Innovation Vista LLC proudly announces the acquisition of CIOconsulting.com, a strategic move to enhance its IT consulting services and broaden its domain portfolio.

This acquisition aligns with Innovation Vista's mission to provide top-tier IT leadership and strategic consulting services to midsize organizations.

Jeff Roberts, Founder & CEO of Innovation Vista, commented, "we’re excited to have closed on this acquisition, as CIOconsulting.com aligns perfectly with our core service offerings. This further broadens our footprint, and enables us to reach and serve more clients interested in these services.”

With the acquisition, visitors to CIOconsulting.com and its related domains will be redirected to Innovation Vista's website, further consolidating their market presence. Innovation Vista's expert network, comprising over 400 successful former CIOs and CTOs, offers a range of services including IT assessments, strategic roadmaps, and interim, fractional, and virtual CIO engagements.

About Innovation Vista

Innovation Vista is an IT consultancy providing Strategy & Leadership consulting to small and midsize organizations:

IT Assessments & Due Diligence

Tech Strategy Roadmaps, including: Startup IT Strategy, Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence

Virtual CIO services

Interim CIO services

Cybersecurity Consulting

Board/C-suite IT advisory

The firm has built a consulting network of over 400 successful former C-level IT leaders, from which they choose the best fit for each client’s needs and tech vision, based on technical expertise and industry experience.

They further empower these expert consultants with their award-winning Innovation framework and a subscribed best-practices library of IT solutions to guide quick & insightful actions. "100% of the Expertise. A Fraction of the Cost ®". "Innovate Beyond Efficiency ®".

Contact Information