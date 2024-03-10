MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES Adds Value to Labor Market with a Quality Workforce from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa
MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES, a leader in the field of human resources, announced today its expansion into Romania.
Together everything is Mumken.”ROMANIA, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES, a leader in the field of human resources, announced today its expansion into Romania, providing skilled workforce from Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company, led by its CEO, Mahmoud Idris, and Business Development Director, Victor Marin, is committed to delivering reliable recruitment solutions and high-quality services in a professional and ethical environment.
— Victor Marin
About MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES
MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES represents a team of experienced recruiters specializing in matching talented candidates with top employers across various industries. The firm contributes to the success of both candidates and employers by providing exceptional recruitment services and building lasting relationships.
From the CEO's Desk
"At MUMKEN, we believe in the power of people. Employees are the most valuable asset of any company and should be selected, retained, and nurtured by employing the best resources available in any organization. With business ethics as our foundation, our employees follow a set of rules that include Tolerance, Equality, Commitment, Solidarity, and Expertise," declares Mahmoud Idris, CEO of MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES.
A solid infrastructure, professionalism, a well-integrated system, and world-class technology are required to collaborate with companies and candidates, which is why we are committed to constantly investing in the modernization of our resources.
Business Development Director's Presentation, Victor Marin
Victor Marin, with nearly 20 years of experience in the business field, is the Business Development Director for the Middle East, based in Dubai, and Europe, based in Romania. Alongside his team in Romania, Victor Marin is dedicated to providing trustworthy services and quality workforce, eliminating the risk associated with collaborating with phantom firms.
Mission for Romania: Risk Elimination through Trusted Services.
Considering the government's approval for 100,000 foreign workers in the country, Victor Marin's mission and that of MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES are to eliminate the risk associated with phantom firms. These companies, intending to cause financial harm to businesses in Romania, pose a real threat to the local business environment. By providing reliable recruitment services and offering quality workforce, MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES is committed to providing a safe and efficient solution for companies looking to avoid these risks. "We are here to offer the best services, workforce, and the opportunity for successful partnerships with those interested in collaboration. With MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES, we invite you to the world of personalized attention, committed services, and high-quality treatment," adds Victor Marin.
Hiring with MUMKEN - The Safe Choice for Reliable and Efficient Recruitment
MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES is not just a recruitment firm; we are your trusted partner in building a strong and sustainable team. In an era where the risk of collaborating with phantom firms persists, we commit to being a beacon of integrity and professionalism in the recruitment field.
Reliable and Efficient Recruitment: Times Have Changed, but Our Commitment to Providing High-Quality Recruitment Remains Consistent. We are a team of recruiters working as a dynamic and innovative organization, offering remarkable and extensive recruitment solutions. In an era where finding perfect professional talents is challenging, we provide large-scale recruitment solutions to offer you the best available talent in the relevant industry.
Professional Team for Dedicated Services: Our team of professional staff is dedicated to serving our valuable clients and candidates, helping them meet their short-term and long-term requirements and goals.
In addition to his role as Business Development Director, Victor Marin brings an extensive two-decade experience in the business field. His wealth of knowledge and expertise contributes significantly to MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES' strategic initiatives and international expansion.
Shaping the International Manpower Supply: MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES, headquartered in Dubai, is revolutionizing the way manpower supply is conducted globally.
With Victor Marin at the helm of business development, the company is spearheading innovative approaches to international workforce solutions. Through their commitment to reliability, efficiency, and ethical practices, MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES is actively shaping and changing the landscape of international manpower supply, ensuring a secure and high-quality recruitment process for companies worldwide.
Contact and Additional Information
For more details, we invite you to visit our website at www.mumken.ae o get in touch with us, visit our contact page.
To connect directly with MUMKEN HR CONSULTANCIES in Romania, you can leave a message on WhatsApp at +40 730 995 885 or +971 50 542 6543 or send an email to silvia@mumken.ae.
Victor Marin
Mumken HR
+971505426543 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
TikTok