Jhakaas Bus Holidays Announces Kedarnath Yatra for Girls Group starting in May

Kedarnath Yatra for Girls Group

Travel Now Pay later

Travel Now Pay later, 0% EMI, No Advance, No Down Payment.

GHAZIABAD DELHI NCR, UTTAR PRADESH, INDIA, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jhakaas Bus Holidays Organizes Kedarnath Yatra Every year for Girls Group. In 2024 also the Yatra is being Organized from the Month of May 2024. All Girls going on the Trip are Requested to Book their Trip on Time so that there is no Inconvenience.

Kedarnath Tour:

Kedarnath is a city in Uttarakhand and a Popular Tourist Destination Primarily known for being one of the Char Dham Pilgrimage sites of Uttarakhand and housing the Kedarnath Temple. Part of the Himalayan Range, it is a lush Green Region with Flowing Rivers, Snow-Clad Peaks and Offers Complete Peace. Experience this Sacred Destination with various Kedarnath Tour Packages from Jhakaas Bus Holidays that are suitable for Everyone.

What mainly attracts the crowd to Kedarnath is its Religious Significance, Kedarnath Temple is one of the Most Revered Temples in the Country Dedicated to Lord Shiva and has carvings of deities and mythological scenes. Thousands of devotees visit Kedarnath every year to Participate in the Holy Journey of Char Dham Yatra to attain Salvation.

5 Nights 6 Days Package Provides Comfortable Transportation and Accommodation along with Meals During the Journey from Delhi NCR to Kedarnath Dham.

Journey from Delhi NCR to Haridwar, Guptkashi to Kedarnath Dham,

From Kedarnath Dham to Rishikesh to Delhi NCR.

For more information click on the link below.

https://whatsform.com/xtxxok

Vikas Rahi
EtiBen Group
info@jhakaasbus.com
