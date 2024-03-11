Ted Pichalski Named CEO of Sanrusha LLC.

Sanrusha Global Organizations

Sanrusha is thrilled to welcome Mr. Ted Pichalski as CEO of Sanrusha LLC, effective March 11, 2024, as announced by Sanjay Singh, President and Founder.

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mr. Pichalski brings a wealth of experience supporting business operations across high-tech, manufacturing and energy-related industries and has a strong foundation in delivering enterprise application systems, client services and infrastructure operations. Throughout his career Mr. Pichalski has been recognized for providing IT strategy through significant global and corporate transformations and delivering cost-effective IT services and solutions.

Mr. Pichalski holds a dual Bachelor of Arts in Computer Science and Mathematics from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey. He attended the Global Organization Leadership Development program at INSEAD (Institut Européen d'Administration des Affaires) Business School in Fontainebleau, France, and has been a speaker at several technical conferences addressing the delivery of enterprise applications through cloud services. His extensive experience and expertise make him well-suited to lead Sanrusha.

Mr. Pichalski's appointment reflects our commitment to growth, innovation, and continued success. As CEO of Sanrusha, Mr. Pichalski will be responsible for Company Strategy, Business Development and Delivery Services in the Americas.

Sanrusha is committed to being a strategic partner delivering cost optimized IT services and solutions to maximize business value.

Sanjay Singh

President, Sanrusha

www.linkedin.com/company/sanrusha