Euconica, Luxury Tourism Promotion Agency in the Maldives, announces Kelly Couto as Global Operations Leader US
The executive will lead efforts in the American market to develop local tourism. The company specializes in offering travel experiences for the ultra-wealthyBOSTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Euconica, a distinguished Destination Club in the Maldives specializing in luxury tourism, proudly announces the appointment of Kelly Couto as its new Global Operations Leader for the USA market. In this role, Couto will spearhead efforts to promote luxury tourism in the Maldives Islands within the American market.
With over a decade of experience in the communication industry, Kelly Couto brings a wealth of expertise to Euconica. Her proven track record in sales, marketing, and corporate communications, spanning 15 years, underscores her proficiency in public relations and business development.
Strategic plan
The executive, who has already hit the ground running making key contributions to the brand to 2024 strategy, In her leadership, she will be responsible for management and alliances, with a focus on strengthening strategic relationships with partners and the market to attract the public.
The appointment is set to fortify Euconica's efforts to expand in the USA, while still ensuring operational excellence and top level service for their ultra-wealthy client base.
"We are thrilled to welcome Kelly Couto to our team," said Yusuf Abdulla, Global Managing Director at Euconica. "Her strategic vision and innovative approach align perfectly with our goals and objectives. We are confident that her leadership will be instrumental in driving our growth as we expand our presence in the USA."
Prior to joining Euconica, Couto held key positions such as Business Development Consultant and Marketing for large media and communications companies in Latin America and the USA, including TV, Magazine, Promotional Events in Times Square and Motor Racing Competition. She has gained valuable experience in sales and startups through the MIT Executive Education Program.
About Euconica
Euconica is renowned for offering exclusive travel experiences for ultra-wealthy individuals, families, and businesses seeking luxurious escapes in the Maldives. Its offerings include private islands, underwater restaurants, and Michelin-starred chefs, ensuring an unforgettable experience for its discerning clientele.
For more information about Euconica and their services, visit: euconica.com
