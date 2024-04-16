HAJIME YOSHIMOTO Releases 2 New NFTs, Showcasing a Unique Touch in Depicting Women. 9 Works Now Available on Rarible

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO "OPTIC REVERB white"

SHIBUYA, TOKYO, JAPAN, April 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Illustrator HAJIME YOSHIMOTO has unveiled his latest NFT art, the "OPTIC REVERB" series, on the NFT marketplace Rarible. This series, recently announced, stands out as an iconic collection within HAJIME YOSHIMOTO's creative career, consisting of two distinct pieces in black and white.

The NFT collection, titled HAJIME YOSHIMOTO COLLECTION, features a total of nine limited edition artworks depicting women through the artist's unique touch. Seven pieces from this collection, showcasing the artist's distinctive style, have been available since last year at a price of 0.1 ETH per artwork. With the addition of two new pieces, bringing the total to nine, the selling price is now reduced to 0.06 ETH.

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO COLLECTION

Illustrator HAJIME YOSHIMOTO unveiled two new NFT artworks of the OPTIC REVERB series on HAJIME YOSHIMOTO COLLECTION on April 14.

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO COLLECTION – NFT project by illustrator HAJIME YOSHIMOTO, presenting Ethereum-based ERC-721 standard tokens on the NFT marketplace Rarible. This collection, featuring a total of nine art pieces expressing women through HAJIME YOSHIMOTO's unique artistic touch, is scheduled for sale starting at around 11:00 AM GMT on April 21 (Sunday) at a price of 0.06 ETH.

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO, a member of the Japan Illustrators' Association, introduces the OPTIC REVERB series alongside the previously released HEAD, SIGN, and JUNO series. These artworks, sold as custom contract tokens (Symbol: HJMYSMT), are particularly rare, being 1/1 (one-of-a-kind) NFTs, urging collectors not to miss this purchasing opportunity.

The process behind HAJIME YOSHIMOTO's illustrations involves initially creating hand-drawn line art, transitioning it into the digital realm, and finally adding details using digital software. This fusion of analog and digital processes results in NFTs that exude a vibrant and pop aesthetic, while also evoking a delicate tactile sensation, creating a hybrid charm.

Delve into the gaze of the silent women portrayed on canvas by HAJIME YOSHIMOTO and explore the subtle differences in expressions each artwork offers.

Purchase HAJIME YOSHIMOTO COLLECTION NFTs here:

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO COLLECTION Collection Page

https://rarible.com/hajimeyoshimoto/

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO COLLECTION Marketplace:

https://hajimeyoshimoto.wlbl.xyz/

OPTIC REVERB Series

The latest OPTIC REVERB series is a reimagining of HAJIME YOSHIMOTO's past work "crying" and stands out as an iconic concept within his portfolio. With its unique and eye-catching nature, this series invites art enthusiasts to pay special attention.

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO (吉本 源) is an illustrator based in Shibuya, Tokyo. His distinctive touch, born from the fusion of hand-drawn line art and digital elements, brings to life iconic illustrations of women with subtle expressions.

Apart from his illustration work, HAJIME YOSHIMOTO is active as a musician and music producer under the aliases "purecure" and "minamoto", contributing to genres like electronica and techno. His music, featured in compilations such as "Fresh Family. Fresh Animal'z Bassball" (Resort Records) and "Day Dream Twinkle Stories -The Resorts" (Toh Chisei), continues to receive high praise from collectors worldwide.

Influenced by a diverse range of artists, including musicians like Bjork, AUTECHRE, SQUARE PUSHER, and literary figures like, Kobo Abe and Haruki Murakami, as well as a fashion brand COMME des GARCONS, HAJIME YOSHIMOTO's illustrations reflect an experimental spirit cultivated throughout time and across borders. The enigmatic expressions of the pop women on his digital canvas, paired with a profound background, embody a unique and tasteful depth, a result of his journey through the world of electronic music.

In addition to NFT projects, HAJIME YOSHIMOTO looks forward to publishing art collections, hosting solo exhibitions, and engaging in collaborations for book covers, magazines, and CD artwork. His future endeavors promise to be captivating and diverse.

HAJIME YOSHIMOTO Official Links:

Official Website: https://hajimeyoshimoto.jimdofree.com/

Official X Account: https://x.com/hajimeyoshimoto

For inquiries regarding the project, please contact via HAJIME YOSHIMOTO Official Website: https://hajimeyoshimoto.jimdofree.com/contact/