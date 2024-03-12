Trendy Gardener® Expands Online Inventory with Over 300 New Houseplants, Becoming Iowa's Largest Online Plant Shop
Central Iowa's premier plant shop grows online, becoming a leading source for unique plants, corporate gifting, and greenery for any occasion across Iowa.WEST DES MOINES, IOWA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Trendy Gardener, the leading name in bespoke indoor plant design and interior plantscaping, is thrilled to announce a significant expansion of its online inventory. With the addition of over 300 new live plants to TrendyGardenClub.com, Trendy Gardener has established itself as the largest online plant shop in Iowa, offering an opportunity to buy plants online with ease. This expansion complements their physical location at 1905 EP True Pkwy STE 204, West Des Moines, Iowa, 50265, known as the largest plant shop in Central Iowa.
The new online offerings include an extensive range of plants, from common and uncommon varieties to hard-to-find, trendy, and rare tropical plants, succulents, and carnivorous species. This expansion is designed to cater to the diverse tastes and needs of plant enthusiasts across the state and beyond, providing them with unparalleled access to a world of greenery, unique plants, and an array of pots and planters to suit any plant decor.
In addition to the expanded plant selection, Trendy Gardener is also introducing unique green arrangements and live plant gifting options, perfect for any occasion, including birthdays, anniversaries, celebrations, weddings, parties, congratulatory moments, and corporate gifting. These offerings are thoughtfully curated to bring the beauty and benefits of plants to homes, offices, and public spaces, making them ideal gifts that promote well-being, purify the air, and enhance the aesthetics of any environment.
Hunter Frescoln, founder of Trendy Gardener, expressed his excitement about the online store's growth, stating, "Our mission at Trendy Gardener has always been to reconnect people with nature through innovative and personalized plant solutions. With the addition of over 300 new houseplants to our online inventory, we are now able to extend our reach and share our passion for plants with a wider audience. Whether you're looking for a custom live plant gift, a stunning addition to your home or office, or expert advice on plant care, Trendy Gardener is your go-to destination."
Trendy Gardener's expertise in bespoke interior plantscaping includes living wall design and installation of vertical gardens and green walls, plant rentals, and comprehensive plant maintenance plans. These services are tailored to meet the specific needs of each client, ensuring that every project is as unique as the spaces they are designed for. The team of skilled professionals at Trendy Gardener works closely with clients to bring their vision to life, creating lush, vibrant environments that inspire and rejuvenate.
The physical store in West Des Moines remains a hub for plant lovers, offering an immersive shopping experience with the largest selection of plants in Central Iowa. Visitors can explore a wide variety of plants, receive personalized advice from knowledgeable staff, and discover the perfect plants including their most popular easy care, low light tolerant plant collection, Thrives on Neglect™, to complement their spaces regardless of skill level.
With this latest expansion, Trendy Gardener reaffirms its commitment to providing high-quality, sustainably sourced plants and unparalleled customer service. The company's dedication to excellence and innovation in the field of biophilic design has made it a leader in the industry, and this new milestone further cements its position as a pioneer in the world of indoor gardening.
To explore the new inventory and learn more about Trendy Gardener's services, visit TrendyGardenClub.com. Follow @TheTrendyGardener on social media for the latest updates, plant care tips, and design inspiration.
About Trendy Gardener:
Trendy Gardener is a premier biophilic design company based in West Des Moines, Iowa, specializing in bespoke indoor plant design, interior plantscaping, custom living walls, vertical gardens, green walls, and comprehensive plant maintenance. With the largest plant shop in Central Iowa and now the largest online plant shop in the state, Trendy Gardener offers an unparalleled selection of common, uncommon, hard-to-find, trendy, and rare tropical plants, succulents, and carnivorous plants. The company is dedicated to reconnecting people with nature, enhancing well-being, and transforming spaces with the beauty of plants.
