The Bootleggers Music Group Release Transcendent Single "Austin’s Song"

Austin's Song album Cover

The blissful new song is being released in five different languages, showcasing the universal power of GOD, Music and LOVE

In a world filled with hate, along came a young man named Austin, who does not even know what that word means…,” — Paul E Jones

CINCINNATI, OHIO, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Austin’s Song is a tribute to an extraordinary young music enthusiast, Austin Hopkins, one of only 10 diagnosed worldwide with the very rare Pollitt syndrome.

Telling the tale of this angel sent to spread love and joy in the world, this poignant ballad comes alive with soulful vocals, celestial harmonies, heartfelt lyrics, and evocative string and piano arrangements.

At a time when catastrophic divisions threatened to rip apart the fabric of society, an international cast of musicians came together to celebrate God, love, and community. They called themselves the Bootleggers Music Group. Now, they are making a global impact in a way few musicians ever do, by collaborating with artists from three different continents and in five different languages, English, French, Italian, Spanish and Turkish, ensuring they reach a larger audience than ever before. With the 1st track an explanation of the song as well as the original phone call that lead to this amazing story.

“In a world filled with hate, along came a young man named Austin, who does not even know what that word means…,” says founding member Paul Jones, explaining the track’s biblical origins.

“Austin’s Song”, tells of an angelic figure whose presence brings peace to all he encounters. He inspires people to open their eyes and open their hearts - to embrace and foster love wherever possible. While each version of the song has its own unique charms, they are unified by passionate vocal performances, soaring instrumentals, and a genuine sense of community between the musicians. ‘Austin’s Song’ is destined to make a meaningful impact on listeners in every corner of the world.

‘Austin’s Song’ is available March 10, 2024 – (Austin’s Birthday)

The Bootleggers Music Group welcomes all interview requests to discuss not only their music but also conversations regarding mental health and suicide prevention. The group is also looking forward to tours in 2024! Want the Bootleggers to Play at your event? Contact them on their official site or call them at 513.407.4807!

The Bootleggers Music Group is a collection of individuals from across 7 continents who continue to magnetize listeners with their music. The seeds of the group were planted in 2020, when artist Paul Jones found himself and his business deemed “non-essential.” However, rather than wallow in darkness forever, he was inspired by a visit from his lifelong friend Wayne Maxwell, who suggested he turn to music and God for healing. It was a meaningful turning point in Paul’s life.

Producing something for everyone, no matter what their faith or belief, The Bootleggers Music Group’s lineup soon expanded to include not just fellow musicians, but producers, writers, and composers from all over the world. Currently, the group can be found performing at clubs, parties, and even parking lots across the region. With an unwavering love for both God and Music, they continue to inspire listeners with every song they perform.

Paul Meets Austin for the first time