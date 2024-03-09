Utah Attorney General Sean D. Reyes Mourns the Passing of Retired Judge and Activist Raymond S. Uno

March 9, 2024

With very heavy hearts, we, in the Utah Attorney General’s Office, mourn the passing of Judge Raymond S. Uno, a historic and transformational leader in our legal community and a beloved member of our Utah AG family.

Judge Uno was larger than life. His smile filled a room. While he was soft-spoken, caring and humble, he had gravitas born of forceful conviction and an indomitable will. His humor and humanity will be greatly missed.

Judge Uno was a scholar and soldier, an athlete and activist, a gentleman and jurist, and a champion of civil rights and civility. He was a pioneer who opened doors for so many of us. He was our hero.

From starting the Utah Minority Bar Association to his work with JACL, he mentored and supported countless local lawyers and leaders. I was a beneficiary my entire career of his kindness and steadiness. While his influence was felt most locally, it carried across America and beyond.

As the son of Japanese immigrants, Judge Uno endured painful years of internment during WW II with his family in a relocation camp, and then put aside that extreme indignity to serve in the U.S. Armed Forces with distinction.

Before becoming the first minority judge in Utah history, he served as a Deputy Salt Lake County Attorney, Assistant Utah Attorney General and practiced in a private law firm.

Saysha and I absolutely loved the Judge and send our deepest and most heartfelt sympathies to his amazing family.