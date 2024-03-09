Governor General to travel to the United States for the Arctic Winter Games

CANADA, August 3 - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced that the Governor General of Canada, Her Excellency the Right Honourable Mary Simon, will travel to Matanuska-Susitna Valley, United States of America, from March 9 to 12, 2024, to attend the Arctic Winter Games.

While in Alaska, the Governor General will cheer on athletes, participate in cultural activities, meet with Indigenous leaders, and promote the importance of reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples around the world.

With approximately 2,000 Indigenous and non-Indigenous participants, the Arctic Winter Games is one of the largest multi-sport cultural events in the region. From modern sports, traditional Arctic sports, and the Dene games to workshops, performances, visual art displays, and education programs – a variety of events highlighting the diverse cultures of the North will be on display.

Quote

“Her Excellency’s attendance at the Arctic Winter Games will be a fantastic opportunity to celebrate Indigenous cultures and promote inclusivity and reconciliation. I congratulate all athletes on their accomplishments, and I wish everyone the best of luck as they showcase their skills and talents.” The Rt. Hon. Justin Trudeau, Prime Minister of Canada

Quick Facts

A biennial multi-sport and cultural event hosted by contingents in the Arctic region, the Arctic Winter Games promote cultural exchange and understanding among the diverse Indigenous populations of the Arctic. The 2024 Arctic Winter Games run from March 10 to 16. Learn more about the Games here.

The first Arctic Winter Games took place in 1970 in Yellowknife, Northwest Territories.

The Government of Canada supports Canadian athletes travelling to participate in the Arctic Winter Games.

Canadian participants represent five regions – the Yukon, the Northwest Territories, Northern Alberta, Nunavut, and Nunavik. The Games also include athletes from Alaska, United States of America; Greenland, Denmark; and the Sápmi region spanning across Finland, Sweden, and Norway.

The Governor General undertakes official international travel at the request of the Prime Minister and in support of the Government of Canada’s international foreign policy, diplomatic, and trade objectives.

