SōlFire Wellness: A Sanctuary for Body, Mind, and Spirit Amidst the Majestic San Juan Mountains

PAGOSA SPRINGS, CO, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Introducing SōlFire Wellness, a transformative wellness retreat platform founded in the heart of the serene San Juan Mountains, and offering holistic retreats across the globe. This unique sanctuary is dedicated to fostering holistic health, personal growth, and nurturing the divine feminine connection, especially highlighted in our upcoming Mother's Day Yoga and Nature Retreat.

Founded by the dynamic trio of Rachael Mott, a certified life planner who will guide attendees through transformative self-discovery and goal-setting; Iris Haftlang, a dedicated CYT500 yoga teacher who will lead immersive practices to align body, mind, and spirit; and Jess Lewis, a chef and functional herbalist who will nourish souls with healing, apothecarian cuisine, SōlFire Wellness emerges as a beacon for those seeking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life and embark on a journey of self-discovery, renewal, and holistic healing.

A Unique Approach to Wellness

At SōlFire Wellness, guests can dive deep into their personal growth, healing, and rejuvenation through a meticulously crafted blend of holistic coaching, yoga and meditation, herbal alchemy, and cuisine. This trifecta of wellness strategies ensures a balanced approach to nurturing the body, clearing the mind, and rejuvenating the spirit, allowing guests to rediscover the sacredness in all aspects of life.

Upcoming Retreat: The Power of Divine Feminine Connection

This Mother's Day, SōlFire Wellness proudly presents a special retreat dedicated to celebrating the essence of womanhood and the power of divine feminine connection. Set against the enchanting backdrop of Pagosa Springs, CO, attendees can look forward to an all-inclusive experience featuring activities like white water rafting, serene meditation sessions, yoga, and the unique culinary delights of apothecarian cuisine. The retreat promises relaxation, enjoyment, and a profound journey toward feeling more vibrant, fulfilled, and connected.

Testimonials

SōlFire Wellness has already made a huge impact on the women who have attended. Amy said, “This week was about letting go of things I was holding on to, and it kept presenting itself throughout the week; it was a great experience. I am so happy I came,” and Joni added, “I really encourage anyone to go on this retreat because the benefits are immeasurable.”

For more information about our retreats, scheduling, and bookings, please visit our website at http://www.solfirewellness.com or contact Iris Haftlang at support@solfirewellness.com.

About SōlFire Wellness

SōlFire Wellness is a retreat company based in Pagosa Springs, Colorado, offering a holistic approach to health and well-being. Founded by Rachael Mott, Iris Haftlang, and Jess Lewis, SōlFire Wellness is committed to providing transformative experiences through a combination of holistic coaching, yoga, meditation, and nourishing cuisine, all in the most serene places in the world.

