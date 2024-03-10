NJ Sound LLC Announces Collaboration with Renowned Talents for Affordable, High-Quality Music Video Production
Hari Kapoor, John Cannon, and Josefina Germosen to deliver stunningly excellent music videos for musicians and artists in the tri-state NYC area.
"At NJ Sound, we're passionate about helping musicians and artists bring their creative visions to life," said John J. Cannon, founder of NJ Sound LLC.”RIVER EDGE, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NJ Sound LLC Announces Collaboration with Renowned Talents for Affordable, High-Quality Music Video Production in the Tri-State NYC Area
— Goldi NYC
River Edge, NJ, USA - March 10, 2024 - NJ Sound LLC, a leading provider of music video production services, proudly announces its collaboration with acclaimed talent Hari Kapoor, John J. Cannon, and Josefina Germosen to deliver affordable yet stunningly excellent music videos for musicians and artists in the tri-state NYC area.
The trio, comprised of seasoned professionals in filmmaking, audiovisual production, acting, and film production/editing, brings together a wealth of experience and expertise to create captivating visual content that elevates artists' careers. With Hari Kapoor's extensive background in film, including features on television, Netflix, and HBO Max, spanning over two decades, along with John J. Cannon's rich history in audiovisual production dating back to 1985, and Josefina Germosen's diverse skills in acting, film production, and editing, clients can expect nothing short of excellence in every aspect of their music video production journey.
"At NJ Sound, we're passionate about helping musicians and artists bring their creative visions to life," said John J. Cannon, founder of NJ Sound LLC. "Our collaboration with Hari, John, and Josefina represents a powerhouse team dedicated to providing unparalleled quality and affordability for artists seeking to showcase their talent through visually compelling music videos."
NJ Sound LLC offers a complete solution for music video production, including the creation of storyboards in collaboration with the artist, professional hair and makeup services, and provision of clothing and other apparel to enhance the visual narrative. Whether shooting at NJ Sound's state-of-the-art facilities or at various iconic locations throughout the vibrant New York City metropolitan area, clients can expect a seamless and immersive production experience tailored to their unique artistic vision.
Since its inception in August 2012, NJ Sound has been committed to helping musicians and artists reach the next level in their careers through top-notch production services and unwavering dedication to client satisfaction. With a track record of success and a roster of satisfied clients, NJ Sound continues to be a trusted partner for artists seeking to stand out in a competitive industry.
For artists looking to elevate their visual presence and create captivating music videos, NJ Sound LLC offers a straightforward and personalized approach. To learn more about NJ Sound's services and to schedule a consultation, contact John J. Cannon at 201.816.0123 or visit NJsound.com.
About NJ Sound LLC:
NJ Sound LLC is a leading provider of music video production services based in the tri-state NYC area. With a team of experienced professionals and a commitment to excellence, NJ Sound specializes in creating visually stunning and affordable music videos for musicians and artists looking to showcase their talent on a global stage. Since 2012, NJ Sound has been dedicated to helping artists reach their full potential through innovative production solutions and unparalleled customer service.
Contact:
John J. Cannon
Founder, NJ Sound LLC
Phone: 201.816.0123
Website: NJsound.com
John Joseph Cannon
NJ Sound LLC [us]
+1 201-816-0123
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Other
Vina Love - Owe Me (Official Video)