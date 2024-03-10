Double Decker Bus to Feature Midea's Dual Zone Air Fryer at TIHS 2024 in Chicago
EINPresswire.com/ -- Midea, the world-renowned home appliances brand, is thrilled to announce its participation in The Inspired Home Show (TIHS) in Chicago from March 17-19, 2024. At the event, Midea showcases its latest kitchen superhero, the “Midea Double Decker” Dual Zone Air Fryer, which has been selected as one of the 5 finalists of the IHA Global Innovation Awards (GIA) in the kitchen electrics category.
The First-Ever “Double Decker”: Dual Meals, One Fryer
A game-changer in the kitchen appliance industry, Midea’s "Double Decker" Dual Zone Air Fryer is the first-ever air fryer on the market that features a double-decker design. The innovative appliance boasts a 6-quart air frying basket on top of a 5-quart traditional oven, providing the ability to cook dual completely separate meals, or a main dish and a side dish, at the same time. This feature is perfect for those who want to save time and counter space without compromising the quality of the final dishes.
The revolutionary “Double Decker” is also packed with advanced features, including space-efficient design, advanced heating technology, smart connectivity, and versatile cooking programs. With its 10 cooking functions, from air frying to dehydrating, the "Double Decker" Dual Zone Air Fryer caters to all your cravings and dietary preferences.
Hop on the Bus and Discover the Future of Air Frying
Midea's Dual Zone Air Fryer's groundbreaking double decker design will be showcased in a unique way. A double-decker bus will be parked outside the TIHS venue on March 17, featuring the air fryer. From March 11 to April 7, the bus will travel around Chicago, demonstrating the unique dual zone features and capabilities of Midea's new air frying innovation.
Midea invites all attendees to visit HALL B1 N7738, McCrormick Place, Chicago, to experience its innovative products firsthand. Click here for more information on Midea "Double Decker" Dual Zone Air Fryer. For the company’s full range of home appliances, please visit Midea.com/us.
ABOUT MIDEA
Midea America Corp., is a subsidiary within Midea Group, (SZ:000333), a publicly listed, Fortune 500 company and the world’s leading manufacturer of home appliances.* With more than 166,000 employees and presence in over 195 countries, including in the United States, Midea’s products touch the lives of millions of people and families through air treatment, refrigeration, laundry, small and large kitchen appliances, water appliances and floor care.
Midea America is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ and has a Research and Development Center in Kentucky. Midea understands that the home is a special place, and the moments people spend there are precious. The Midea brand’s promise to all its U.S. consumers is to provide surprisingly friendly solutions to treasure those tiny moments at home. Therefore, the company creates home appliance innovations, that not only perform a function but have a meaningful impact for those who use them.
For more information, visit https://www.midea.com/us
MEDIA INQUIRIES CONTACT:
Susan Lanza
Midea America
(973) 262-9380
Susan.Lanza@midea.com
Wing Cai
Midea China
caiyong12@midea.com
Christine Azzolino
