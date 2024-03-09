Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners
(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced the 51 high schools in 40 counties across the state that earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Award by meeting student voter registration thresholds.
“Congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff at all of these fine academic institutions, as well as the hardworking members of local county election commissions for their committed work to increase voter registration in their communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “The Secretary of State’s office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to encourage all eligible high school students across the state to increase both registration and participation. I hope all who are newly registered students remain lifelong voters.”
High schools across our state that register 100 percent of their eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Those who register 85 percent earn silver-level status. All public, charter, and private schools and home school associations were eligible to participate in the third annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award Program.
2024 Anne Dallas Dudley Award Gold Level Winners:
|
Bledsoe County High School
Bristol Tennessee High School
Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences
Chattanooga School of Liberal Arts
Chester County High School
DeKalb County High School
FC Boyd Christian School
Frank Hughes High School
Friendship Christian School
Gleason High School
Grainger High School
Greenback Public School
Grundy County High School
Hardin County High School
Harriman High School
Hendersonville Christian Academy
Hollow Rock Bruceton SSD
Lake County High School
Lighthouse Christian School
Livingston Academy
Lookout Valley Middle High School
Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet School
MNPS Early College High School
Middleton High School
Mount Pisgah Christian Academy
Sale Creek High School
Santa Fe Unit School
Sequoyah High School
Sweetwater High School
Tellico Plains High School
Tipton Rosemark Academy
Trinity Christian Academy
2024 Anne Dallas Dudley Award Silver Level Winners:
Bolivar Central High School
Chattanooga Central High School
Collinwood High School
Compass Midtown High School
Franklin High School
Henry County High School
Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School
Jackson Central Merry High School
Macon County High School
Marion County High School
Millington Central Middle High
Moore County High School
Munford High School
Red Boiling Springs High School
Riverdale High School
Sevier County High School
Stewart County High School
Sullivan East High School
Whitehaven High School
The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award launched in 2021, and it is named after Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. Dudley was instrumental in the successful efforts to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution nationally and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment giving all women the right to vote.
This award is part of the Secretary of State’s Civics Engagement initiative to increase voter registration in our state and prepare students to become actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.