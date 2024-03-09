Submit Release
News Search

There were 124 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,023 in the last 365 days.

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced the 51 high schools in 40 counties across the state that earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Award by meeting student voter registration thresholds.

“Congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff at all of these fine academic institutions, as well as the hardworking members of local county election commissions for their committed work to increase voter registration in their communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “The Secretary of State’s office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to encourage all eligible high school students across the state to increase both registration and participation. I hope all who are newly registered students remain lifelong voters.”

High schools across our state that register 100 percent of their eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Those who register 85 percent earn silver-level status. All public, charter, and private schools and home school associations were eligible to participate in the third annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award Program.

2024 Anne Dallas Dudley Award Gold Level Winners

Bledsoe County High School

Bristol Tennessee High School

Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences

Chattanooga School of Liberal Arts

Chester County High School

DeKalb County High School

FC Boyd Christian School

Frank Hughes High School

Friendship Christian School

Gleason High School

Grainger High School

Greenback Public School

Grundy County High School

Hardin County High School

Harriman High School

Hendersonville Christian Academy

Hollow Rock Bruceton SSD

Lake County High School

Lighthouse Christian School

Livingston Academy

Lookout Valley Middle High School

Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet School

MNPS Early College High School

Middleton High School

Mount Pisgah Christian Academy

Sale Creek High School

Santa Fe Unit School

Sequoyah High School

Sweetwater High School

Tellico Plains High School

Tipton Rosemark Academy

Trinity Christian Academy
 
 

2024 Anne Dallas Dudley Award Silver Level Winners:

Bolivar Central High School

Chattanooga Central High School

Collinwood High School

Compass Midtown High School

Franklin High School

Henry County High School

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School

Jackson Central Merry High School

Macon County High School

Marion County High School

Millington Central Middle High

Moore County High School

Munford High School

Red Boiling Springs High School

Riverdale High School

Sevier County High School

Stewart County High School

Sullivan East High School

Whitehaven High School

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award launched in 2021, and it is named after Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. Dudley was instrumental in the successful efforts to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution nationally and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment giving all women the right to vote.

This award is part of the Secretary of State’s Civics Engagement initiative to increase voter registration in our state and prepare students to become actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.

You just read:

Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more