Secretary of State Tre Hargett Announces Anne Dallas Dudley Voter Registration Award Winners

(NASHVILLE, Tenn.) — Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett today announced the 51 high schools in 40 counties across the state that earned the Anne Dallas Dudley Award by meeting student voter registration thresholds.

“Congratulations to the students, faculty, and staff at all of these fine academic institutions, as well as the hardworking members of local county election commissions for their committed work to increase voter registration in their communities,” said Secretary Hargett. “The Secretary of State’s office created the Anne Dallas Dudley Award program to encourage all eligible high school students across the state to increase both registration and participation. I hope all who are newly registered students remain lifelong voters.”

High schools across our state that register 100 percent of their eligible students earn the Anne Dallas Dudley Gold Level Award. Those who register 85 percent earn silver-level status. All public, charter, and private schools and home school associations were eligible to participate in the third annual Anne Dallas Dudley Award Program.

2024 Anne Dallas Dudley Award Gold Level Winners :

Bledsoe County High School Bristol Tennessee High School Chattanooga School for the Arts & Sciences Chattanooga School of Liberal Arts Chester County High School DeKalb County High School FC Boyd Christian School Frank Hughes High School Friendship Christian School Gleason High School Grainger High School Greenback Public School Grundy County High School Hardin County High School Harriman High School Hendersonville Christian Academy Hollow Rock Bruceton SSD Lake County High School Lighthouse Christian School Livingston Academy Lookout Valley Middle High School Martin Luther King Jr. Academic Magnet School MNPS Early College High School Middleton High School Mount Pisgah Christian Academy Sale Creek High School Santa Fe Unit School Sequoyah High School Sweetwater High School Tellico Plains High School Tipton Rosemark Academy Trinity Christian Academy

2024 Anne Dallas Dudley Award Silver Level Winners:

Bolivar Central High School

Chattanooga Central High School

Collinwood High School

Compass Midtown High School

Franklin High School

Henry County High School

Hume-Fogg Academic Magnet School

Jackson Central Merry High School

Macon County High School

Marion County High School

Millington Central Middle High

Moore County High School

Munford High School

Red Boiling Springs High School

Riverdale High School

Sevier County High School

Stewart County High School

Sullivan East High School

Whitehaven High School

The Secretary of State’s Anne Dallas Dudley Award launched in 2021, and it is named after Tennessee suffragist Anne Dallas Dudley. Dudley was instrumental in the successful efforts to ratify the 19th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution nationally and in her home state. On Aug. 18, 1920, Tennessee became the 36th and final state needed to pass the amendment giving all women the right to vote.

This award is part of the Secretary of State’s Civics Engagement initiative to increase voter registration in our state and prepare students to become actively engaged citizens. For more information about the Anne Dallas Dudley Award and other civic engagement efforts, visit sos.tn.gov/civics.