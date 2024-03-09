The commemorative 10th edition of Healing Streams with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome is set to take place this March
Themed #10forTenth, this edition, will be held from Friday 15th to Sunday 17th of March 2024. As announced during the just concluded Global Communion Service.IKEJA, LAGOS, NIGERIA, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global faith leader Pastor Chris Oyakhilome to host 10th edition of the Healing Streams Live Healing Services, a historic event of immense significance.
The Healing Streams Live Healing Services with Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, known as the world's largest healing crusade, is set to hold its 10th-anniversary edition this March. Themed #10forTenth, the event will be held from Friday, March 15th to Sunday, March 17th, 2024.
Building on the legacy of past editions, this commemorative event promises to be a powerful experience filled with faith, hope, and miracles. Millions around the world are expected to participate either virtually or at onsite healing centers.
Registration for the event is free and open to all. The program will be streamed live on Healing Streams TV: www.healingstreams.tv in multiple languages and broadcast on Loveworld networks, local TV, and radio stations worldwide.
Undoubtedly, this episode will be one of the most awe-inspiring experiences of life, so get ready for an unforgettable encounter with the love and power of God. Confirm your attendance via www.healingstream.tv/LHS
Known as the largest healing crusade of this century, the event is God's strategy to fulfill his well known desire, see his children hale and hearty.
At the last edition of the program in October 2023, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome stated, "Some people think sickness is a natural cause, but it is not! If you study well about any and every sickness, disease, or infirmity, you will find out it takes its root from unnatural sources. There is nothing natural about sickness; let no man deceive you". He further assured participants connected to the service globally that, "God is not intimidated by your questions or doubts; He has answers for you in his Word! The scripture records in John 17:23 (KJV) that God loves you as much as He loves Jesus. If that is true, you will never be sick again. Make up your mind never to be sick, poor, or broke in your life ever again."
The preparations for this edition are at full throttle, and the world is already buzzing with excitement and expectations as countless individuals, ministers, and partners from all corners of the globe unite to spread the word and ready the world and all that's in it for the glorious deluge of healing and blessings that would inevitably occur at the program!
An excited Elga Kevine from Romania declares, "I am looking forward to seeing a transformation and upgrade in my life as I receive the Word of God through the ministry of the man of God, Pastor Chris, at this March 2024 edition of Healing Streams."
In the same vein, Hephzibah from UAE enthuses, "I am excited about this 10th edition of the Healing Streams. I have been praying with a few friends on the Healing Streams Prayer Cloud in preparation for the program. I expect to see myriads of miracles as Pastor Chris prays for the sick."
The program will be streamed Live on www.healingstreams.tv in all languages and will also air on all Loveworld networks, major local terrestrial TV, and radio stations globally. For further inquiries, send an email to info@healingstreams.tv or call any of these numbers:
