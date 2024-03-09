Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI #1
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3000797
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin
STATION: Shaftsbury
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: March 9, 2024 / 0020 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Ice Pond Rd, Arlington VT
VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Alcohol
ACCUSED: Jason Hill
AGE: 38
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Ice Pond Rd in Arlington. The operator, Jason Hill showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for suspicion of DUI. Hill was later released to a sober party and ordered to the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on March 25, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 - Alcohol.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE/TIME: March 25, 2024 / 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: Included