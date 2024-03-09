Shaftsbury Barracks - DUI #1

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3000797

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Ben Irwin

STATION: Shaftsbury

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421

DATE/TIME: March 9, 2024 / 0020 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Ice Pond Rd, Arlington VT

VIOLATION: DUI #1 - Alcohol

ACCUSED: Jason Hill

AGE: 38

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Arlington VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On the above date and time, Troopers from the Vermont State Police - Shaftsbury Barracks conducted a traffic stop on Ice Pond Rd in Arlington. The operator, Jason Hill showed signs of alcohol impairment and was subsequently transported to the Shaftsbury Barracks for suspicion of DUI. Hill was later released to a sober party and ordered to the Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division on March 25, 2024 at 0815 hours to answer to the charge of DUI #1 - Alcohol.

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE/TIME: March 25, 2024 / 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington Superior Court - Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: Included