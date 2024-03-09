Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market New Product Development & Latest Trends | Flex, Jabil, Celestica
The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 148.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 552.4 Billion. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Foxconn Technology Group (Taiwan), Flex Ltd. (Singapore), Jabil Inc. (United States), Celestica Inc. (Canada), Sanmina Corporation (United States), Plexus Corp. (United States), Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (United States), Wistron Corporation (Taiwan), Quanta Computer Inc. (Taiwan), Inventec Corporation (Taiwan), Universal Scientific Industrial Co., Ltd. (USI) (China), Zollner Elektronik AG (Germany), Kimball Electronics, Inc. (United States), Venture Corporation Limited (Singapore), Compal Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Others
Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market to witness a CAGR of 5.2% during forecast period of 2024-2030. Global Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market Breakdown by Application (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Industrial, Aerospace and Defense, Healthcare, IT and Telecom, Other) by Type (Full-Service EMS, PCB Assembly Specialists, Test and Inspection Experts, Box Build and Final Assembly, Design and Engineering Consultants, Others) by Services (Electronics Design and Engineering, Electronics Assembly, Electronics Manufacturing) and by Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA). The Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) market size is estimated to increase by USD 148.2 Billion at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2024 to 2030. The report includes historic market data from 2019 to 2023E. Currently, market value is pegged at USD 552.4 Billion.
Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) refer to a range of services provided by companies that specialize in designing, manufacturing, testing, distributing, and providing after-sales services for electronic components and products on behalf of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). EMS companies offer a comprehensive suite of services, including printed circuit board (PCB) assembly, box build assembly, product design and engineering, supply chain management, logistics, repair, and refurbishment.
Market Drivers
• Rapid technological advancements
• Globalization of supply chains
• Cost optimization pressure
• Shorter product lifecycles
• Regulatory compliance requirements
Market Trend
• Increasing outsourcing by OEMs
• Adoption of advanced technologies
• Shift towards smart manufacturing
• Rising complexity of electronic products
• Focus on sustainability
Opportunities
• Growing demand for electronic devices and IoT-enabled products.
• Increasing outsourcing of manufacturing activities by OEMs to focus on core competencies.
• Technological advancements in automation, robotics, and artificial intelligence for improved production efficiency.
Market Challenges:
• Intense competition among EMS providers.
• Rapidly changing technology and shorter product life cycles.
• Increasing complexity of electronic products, requiring advanced manufacturing capabilities.
• Global supply chain disruptions and volatility in raw material prices.
Major Highlights of the Electronics Manufacturing Services (EMS) Market report released by HTF MI
Geographically, the detailed analysis of consumption, revenue, market share, and growth rate of the following regions:
• The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, Egypt, etc.)
• North America (United States, Mexico & Canada)
• South America (Brazil, Venezuela, Argentina, Ecuador, Peru, Colombia, etc.)
• Europe (Turkey, Spain, Turkey, Netherlands Denmark, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)
• Asia-Pacific (Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia).
