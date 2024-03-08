Submit Release
MPD Seeks Suspect and Vehicle in an Armed Robbery

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Carjacking Task Force are seeking the community’s help to identify a suspect and a vehicle who committed an armed robbery and theft one (stolen auto) in Southeast, DC.

On Monday, January 29, 2024, at approximately 9:04 p.m., the victim was walking after parking his vehicle in the 3700 block of Martin Luther King Jr Avenue, Southeast. The suspect brandished a handgun and approached him demanding his keys. The victim complied. The suspect took the keys and fled the scene in the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect and a vehicle of interest were captured by nearby surveillance cameras and can be seen in this video: https://youtu.be/BfVsctqdz58

Anyone who can identify this suspects and/or this vehicle or has any information about this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 24014769

###

