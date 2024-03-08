North Carolina Stands Out as Only State to Receive “A” Rating in 2023 Geospatial Maturity Assessment

Biennial report evaluates states’ efforts and development in geospatial data

RALEIGH – The National States Geographic Information Council this week released its 2023 Geospatial Maturity Assessment report on the status of states’ efforts and development in geospatial data. Of the 47 states who submitted reports to the NSGIC this year, North Carolina was the only state to receive a grade of “A.” The District of Columbia also received an “A” rating.

The GMA report documents each state’s efforts to support best geospatial development practices, the status and use of geospatial datasets, and coordination efforts across state lines.

The success of North Carolina’s geospatial data efforts is made possible by the N.C. Geographic Information Coordinating Council, which is staffed by the N.C. Center for Geographic Information and Analysis, part of the Data Division of the N.C. Department of Information Technology.

“This recognition demonstrates why North Carolina is considered a national leader in data-driven decision making,” said NCDIT Secretary and State Chief Information Officer Jim Weaver. “The skill, expertise and dedication of GIS professionals across the state is helping North Carolina realize a huge return on its investment in geographic information systems and geospatial data.”

Points are assigned to states for efforts in the following categories: Addresses, Parcels, Coordination, Elevation, Geodetic Control, Governmental Units, Next Generation 911, Orthoimagery and Transportation.

GIS program characteristics considered by the NSGIC include having a state Geographic Information Officer, the ability to influence geospatial technology at a state enterprise level, the coordination of GIS activities across the state and the implementation of a statewide strategic plan for GIS data.

The GICC develops policies regarding the use of geographic information and related technologies in the state. It facilities the collaboration of state, federal, local and tribal governments, as well as academic institutions and private organizations to improve the quality, access and effectiveness of North Carolina’s geographic information.

“Thanks to the efforts of local and state government agency partners, at the direction of the GICC, North Carolina has become a leader in the effective use of geospatial data. It is a vibrant, proactive and committed geospatial community.” said State Geographic Information Officer Tim Johnson. “Through programs such as AddressNC, NC OneMap and more, we provide critical data to support the state’s efforts, such as broadband expansion and Next Generation 911.”

Other grading criteria include frequency of updating data, adherence to data standards, ability to maintain geospatial programs long term, stable funding and completeness of coverage for each data category.

The information in the 2023 Geospatial Maturity Assessment can help state governments set goals and identify partners, opportunities and resources for collaborating on geographic information systems and analysis. It can also help identify the importance of state-led coordination in national and federal efforts.

The NSGIC’s report card system demonstrates that while many states are still struggling to gain the support and funding needed to contribute to nationwide initiatives, states such as North Carolina are standing out based on key factors to successfully organize and coordinate geospatial data programs.

About the N.C. Center for Geographic Information and Analysis and the National States Geographic Information Council

The N.C. Center for Geographic Information and Analysis is part of the N.C. Department of Information Technology’s Data Division. Its mission is to advance the use of GIS technology as a tool for better decision-making in North Carolina. The CGIA accomplishes its goals by coordinating statewide geospatial initiatives through the N.C. Geographic Information Coordinating Council, resulting in cost-effective ways to create, access and apply geographic data and technology.

The National States Geographic Information Council exists to advance effective national coordination of geospatial information by supporting state-led cooperation. Founded in 1991 by state Geographic Information Officers and statewide geographic information systems coordinators, NSGIC serves as a national forum to develop future-oriented geospatial leadership and advance sound policies and practices for geospatial activities.

