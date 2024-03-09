Global Faceless Strikes Gold with Their Debut Single ‘Nuggets’
The highly anticipated single is now available everywhere. Debut EP scheduled to be released in the summer of 2024.UNITED STATES, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Absolutely stunning work! The synergy in this piece is pure magic, showcasing an incredible display of talent." Gold Wave Digger
"It's completely original. This kind of sound is rare." Soul-Addict.com
"A symphony of intricate melodies and jazz improvisation, it's a brilliant adventure through musical landscapes. Mesmerizing!" Honk Magazine
"A marvel in its structure and execution, creating an entrancing and immersive atmosphere. A captivating listening experience." Dunk Uzi Crew
The duo is comprised of lifelong friends, collaborators, and multi-instrumentalists Thomas Mitchell and Aaron Lager who are inspired by a wide range of genres including jazz, soul, funk, rock, electronic, hip hop, folk, psychedelic, and many more. The instrumental track shimmers with effervescent energy, weaving a complex yet remarkably balanced soundscape that invites repeated listening.
“Nuggets” is now available on all platforms. Listen to it here.
"We create music that reflects our own experiences," shares Global Faceless. “It’s our hope that listeners will feel supported and uplifted by our music as they navigate this insane existence. We want to be the soundtrack that accompanies them throughout their life’s many beautiful moments.”
Global Faceless is scheduled to release a new single every month leading up to the release of their debut EP in the summer of 2024 and will be performing in support of it later this year.
Aaron Lager
Global Faceless
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Other