SETAF-AF Civil Affairs serves Sunson: strengthening health, harnessing hope

The U.S. Army Southern European Task Force, Africa (SETAF-AF) Civil Affairs Team, alongside the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) and supported by Overseas Humanitarian, Disaster, and Civic Aid (OHDACA) funds, recently spearheaded a Medical Civil Action Program (MEDCAP) in Sunson, Ghana.

Led by U.S. Army Maj. Jennifer Stachura, the initiative aimed to extend essential healthcare services to underserved communities, showcasing the impactful results of collaborative efforts in public health interventions.

Stachura emphasized the importance of teamwork in the operation's success, "The coordination across teams ensured we could provide comprehensive care, from medical supplies to logistics." The program notably succeeded in deworming approximately 700 children and offering healthcare services to 500 community members, addressing prevalent conditions such as hypertension, malaria, and anemia.

Stachura is currently deployed to Ghana with the SETAF-AF Civil Affairs Battalion. When not deployed as an active-duty Soldier, she typically serves part-time with the U.S. Army Reserve and works fulltime as a civilian registered nurse. As an Army Reserve Soldier, she leverages her medical background when activated for missions such as this MEDCAP.

“What I really value about Reserve Civil Affairs is the opportunity to bring together military training and civilian expertise to make a difference in communities,” explained Stachura.

The local response was overwhelmingly positive, with the community welcoming the efforts of SETAF-AF Civil Affairs.

"The community's enthusiasm and gratitude for the medical services were heartening," shared U.S. Army Spc. Nathaniel McKinnon, Civil Affairs NCO, when reflecting on the strong turnout and engagement from Sunson's residents.

Challenges were met with innovative solutions, particularly in distributing de-wormer medication efficiently. "When faced with time constraints, we adapted by educating teachers on the medication's administration, ensuring widespread treatment," Stachura noted, highlighting the adaptability and resourcefulness of the medical team.

A standout moment of the MEDCAP involved educational initiatives on hygiene. "Educating young women on female hygiene and providing them with sanitary pads was profoundly rewarding," Stachura remarked, underlining the significance of merging healthcare provision with empowerment and education.

Looking ahead, SETAF-AF Civil Affairs is committed to expanding its support, planning additional MEDCAPs across Ghana's Northern and Ashanti Regions. "Our goal is to continue making a tangible difference in the lives of those in need, contributing to the health and stability of communities across Africa," added Stachura, outlining the future direction of their humanitarian efforts.

This MEDCAP in Sunson serves as a testament to the effectiveness of military-civil cooperation in enhancing community well-being, embodying the SETAF-AF's commitment to fostering enduring partnerships and improving public health across Africa.

