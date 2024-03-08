The advantage of recovering in the Soldier Recovery Unit

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. –

When a Soldier is wounded, ill, or injured, figuring out how to get better and back to life can be confusing but it doesn’t have to. Staff Sgt. Travis Beeghley, a member of the Fort Belvoir Soldier Recovery Unit, reflects on lessons he learned that started with a challenge eight years ago.

“The biggest challenge for me was that I tore my right ACL in 2016 and had surgery outside the military,” said Beeghley.” I had to figure everything out for myself, and it was hard. Being at the SRU now, having the ability to have everything I need right there, I mean the hospital is so close to the SRU whatever you need it's all right there. I have lots of folks to help me, too.”

Beeghley is a Transportation Management Coordinator in the U.S. Army Reserve who tore his left ACL and Meniscus in 2022 but this time went to the Fort Belvoir SRU. He said it’s an option he wished he had taken before, and he is so glad he is there now. His reality changed from entering the SRU almost two years ago to now, and he wants other Soldiers to think far ahead before they opt not to go to an SRU.

“When I came to the SRU, my whole plan was to have surgery and return to my unit,” Beeghley explained. “Three surgeries later I'm still here and I'm looking at the med-board. The bigger question is how will my body be in five years? I say take advantage of the help afforded to you right now. “

Besides physically recovering, Beeghley is thankful for the help he receives beyond his physical injuries and the chance to pay it forward. “I have my physical injuries and some mental health stuff, so having something to turn my time to at the SRU is invaluable,” he said. “Working specifically in adaptive sports on events is so nice because I can invest time in that plus help others. If not for this, I would be in my room. This is very rewarding.”

Beeghley took that time in adaptive sports to recover and is now using the experience to compete for a spot on Team Army at the 2024 Army Trials at Fort Liberty North Carolina this week and for a chance to compete at the 2024 DOD Warrior Games in Orlando this June. He wants his fellow Soldiers facing adversity to never lose hope and to rely on the Army Recovery Care Program. “The med-board was never in my plan of action,” he stated. “After the last surgery, I don’t have full use of my knee. So, just because you go into med-board, it doesn't mean everything is over. Take advantage of the help they are offering at the SRU while it’s all right there and people are willing to help you.”