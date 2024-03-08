Main Street Matters: DCED Secretary Rick Siger Visits Philadelphia’s Fishtown Neighborhood to Highlight Governor Shapiro’s Proposed $25 Million Investment to Create Economic Opportunity for Main Streets and Small Businesses Across PA

Governor Shapiro’s budget proposal will create real opportunity in our Commonwealth. Supporting small businesses and main streets is an essential component of the Governor’s economic development strategy — and his budget includes $600 million in new and expanded investments to implement the strategy.

Philadelphia, PA – Today, Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) Secretary Rick Siger joined Senator Nikil Saval, Representative Mary Isaacson, Philadelphia Director of Commerce Alba Martinez, and other local leaders to continue the Shapiro Administration’s statewide “Main Street Matters” tour and highlight Governor Josh Shapiro’s proposed investments in our Main Streets, small businesses, and local communities. As part of the Governor’s proposed 2024-25 budget that puts forth a bold vision to create economic opportunity all across Pennsylvania, Secretary Siger visited small businesses in Philadelphia’s Fishtown neighborhood business district.

Governor Shapiro and Secretary Siger are visiting with small business owners across the Commonwealth to hear their stories and learn about what they need from their state government to be successful. The Governor and his Administration worked to address the most pressing challenges small business owners face during his first year in office and continue to build on this progress with his Main Street Matters proposal.

“Investing in our main streets is more important than ever, as Pennsylvania faces increased competition to attract and retain residents and businesses,” said Secretary Siger. “Vibrant main streets lined with small businesses like the ones in Fishtown are essential to a thriving local economy. That’s why Governor Shapiro is calling for a $25 million investment in the new Main Street Matters program to help give communities the resources they need to make their main streets better places to live, visit, and work.”

Governor Shapiro’s proposed Main Street Matters program will be administered through DCED and will build on the existing successes of the current Keystone Communities Program in supporting downtowns, main streets, and surrounding neighborhoods. It will provide for a refresh of the current structure to address a wide variety of needs throughout communities and invest in their revitalization and future prosperity.

“Philadelphia is our Commonwealth’s largest economic engine, and investments in the neighborhoods throughout our city are investments in all of Pennsylvania” said Senator Nikil Saval. “I’m excited for Governor Shapiro’s Main Street Matters program, which supports the work communities everywhere do to ensure their main streets are beautiful and accessible and recognizes that these efforts benefit all of us.”

“Philadelphia is known for its distinct and authentic neighborhoods, each with their own pulse and community centered around a Main Street. And for far too long – it has only been that community and incredible business owners and neighbors truly investing into that Main Street that so many people love and frequent. But no longer,” said Representative Mary Isaacson. “I am proud to stand behind Governor Shapiro in ensuring that the state is investing in and making significant financial contributions to ensure our main streets are thriving. It was only about a decade ago that Fishtown was referred to as a scruffy renaissance and look at where we are today. I cannot wait to see what we are able to do tomorrow with the state behind us.”

During his visit to Fishtown, Secretary Siger and local leaders toured the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Corridor and met with the owners of La Colombe Coffee Roasters, Toile Custom Atelier, Jinxed Vintage, and Middle Child Clubhouse Restaurant.

“Philadelphia is a vital hub in the Northeast corridor, with thriving commercial areas, growing innovation sectors, and diverse cultural attractions,” said Alba Martinez, Philadelphia Director of Commerce. “Our department is dedicated to revitalizing neighborhood commercial corridors, making them safer, cleaner, and more accessible to everyone. These corridors are essential for jobs, services, and economic opportunity. We appreciate Governor Josh Shapiro’s support for local Main Street initiatives as we work together to strengthen Philadelphia’s economy for all residents and businesses.”

“The Fishtown Kensington Area Business Corridor has become the model of urban community development while becoming the ideal location to live, shop, work, play, and stay. Thanks to the time, talent and treasure of dedicated entrepreneurs and small business owners, these personal, strategic investments in our beloved hamlet have led to our commercial District becoming a thriving place of opportunity,” said Marc Collazzo, Executive Director, Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District. “We thank Governor Josh Shapiro for wanting to expand the Commonwealth’s impact on main streets, like ours, across Pennsylvania and give more local leaders the chance to realize the full potential of their economies.”

The Main Street Matters tour builds upon Governor Shapiro’s commitment to create a stronger economy across Pennsylvania. Since day one, Governor Shapiro and his Administration have been working aggressively to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians. Last month, Governor Shapiro and DCED Secretary Rick Siger launched the Commonwealth’s first Economic Development Strategy in nearly two decades — building on the Shapiro Administration’s work to make Pennsylvania a leader in innovation and economic development and to create economic opportunity for all Pennsylvanians.

The Governor’s 2024-25 budget calls for significant investments directly tied back to this ten-year strategy and issues a strong call to action for partners across all sectors to join in with their support.

In addition to the $25 million for the Main Street Matters program, other proposed economic development investments in the Governor’s budget include: $500 million in PA SITES funding to bring more commercial and industrial sites to Pennsylvania; $20 million to support large-scale innovation and leverage Pennsylvania’s best-in-class research and development assets; and $3.5 million to create and launch the Pennsylvania Regional Economic Competitiveness Challenge to incentivize regional growth.

Read Pennsylvania’s first economic development strategy in 20 years here. For more information on how the Governor’s proposed budget will create opportunity for all Pennsylvanians, visit Governor Josh Shapiro’s Budget website.

For more information about the Department of Community and Economic Development, visit DCED website, and be sure to stay up-to-date with all of our agency news on Facebook, X, and LinkedIn.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Penny Ickes, dcedpress@pa.gov

# # #