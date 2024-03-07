Submit Release
Prescribed burn planned for native grass areas in Pat Dawson-Billings Nature Area

The City of Lawrence Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Department will be conducting a prescribed burn on the native grass area at Pat Dawson-Billings Nature Area, 3951 W 27th St. A prescribed, or authorized, burn is used to control weeds and to maintain the native grasses without using pesticides. Prescribed burns also reduce fuel-loading to help protect against wildfires.

The prescribed burn will take place between March 18 and March 29, weather permitting. Notifications will be sent to area residents.

If the prescribed burn cannot be accomplished during this time period, the Parks, Recreation, Arts and Culture Department, along with the Lawrence-Douglas County Fire Medical Department, will revisit the site in November to determine whether a winter prescribed burn can be implemented.

