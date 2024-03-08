Mindray Supports Operation Smile in Colombia, Transforms Lives of Children with Cleft Lip and Palate
Mindray supports Operation Smile in Colombia, transforming lives and the smiles of children with cleft lip and palate through surgical interventions.
The donated equipment, valued at approximately U$117,000, is set to benefit thousands of Colombian children both directly and indirectly.”BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mindray, a multinational company, has joined hands with Operation Smile in Colombia to address the challenges faced by children and young people with cleft lip and palate conditions. In a major initiative, Mindray's partnership with Operation Smile aims to provide surgical interventions to transform the lives of affected individuals.
Cleft lip and palate, a craniofacial malformation, presents a discontinuity in the lip, hard palate, and soft palate tissues, resulting from incomplete fetal facial structure closure. Surgical correction, accompanied by multidisciplinary treatment, is crucial to restoring proper function, improving speech, and ensuring adequate nutrition for optimal development.
Operation Smile, celebrating its 30th year of service in Colombia, has been instrumental in providing care for over 1,200 children and young people annually. This year, Mindray's substantial donation to Operation Smile has facilitated the establishment of a state-of-the-art operating room dedicated to conducting cleft lip and palate surgeries. As part of the campaign #JuntosPorUnaSonrisa (TogetherForA Smile) 70 children and young people from Córdoba have already received necessary surgical interventions, with nearly 40 of them undergoing transformative surgeries.
Mindray's donation encompasses high-acuity patient monitors, an advanced anesthesia system, a hydraulic operating table, and an integrated 4-in-1 defibrillator for resuscitation. Roger Jia, General Manager of Mindray for the LatAm region, emphasizes the alliance's mission to improve healthcare globally by optimizing and disseminating medical technologies, thereby enhancing patient care and restoring smiles. The donated equipment, valued at approximately U$117,000, is set to benefit thousands of Colombian children both directly and indirectly.
The surgical program, conducted at the Integral Medicine University Clinic (CUMI) in Monteria, involves comprehensive assessments, surgery sessions, and specialist training. Marcela Tamayo, Executive Director of Operation Smile Colombia, highlights the significance of equipping the region with cutting-edge technology to ensure continuous care for individuals with cleft lip and palate conditions.
Looking ahead, Benedetta Spinola Martini, Senior Vice President of Strategy & Global Development at Operation Smile, envisions the partnership driving towards an ambitious goal of delivering safe surgical care to 1 million people by 2030. Operation Smile estimates that over the next decade, more than 23,400 children and young people in Colombia will directly benefit from this collaboration.
Operation Smile Colombia, a non-profit organization with 29 years of experience, remains dedicated to transforming lives through comprehensive care, training initiatives, and advocacy efforts. Mindray, as a leading developer and supplier of medical device solutions worldwide, continues to empower healthcare professionals through innovative technologies.
Operation Smile Colombia: the Operation Smile Foundation is a non-profit organization with 29 years of experience in Colombia. Its efforts are aimed towards transforming the lives of children with cleft lip and palate and their families, training health personnel, strengthening the health system's capacities, promoting research and innovation, and influencing the generation of public policies; through a comprehensive high-quality model of a multidisciplinary team of collaborators, volunteers, and strategic allies.
Mindray: Mindray is a leading developer, manufacturer, and supplier of medical device solutions and technologies used in healthcare facilities around the globe. The company empowers healthcare professionals through innovative, high-value solutions that help create the next generation of life-saving tools of patient monitoring and life support, in-vitro diagnostics, and medical imaging. For more information, please visit http://www.mindray.com.
