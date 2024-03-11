Intrinsic Power Selected by Techstars to Advance Smart EV Charging Platform
Company’s innovative approach targets widespread need for a flexible and affordable residential charging solution
We’ve developed a solution that enables smart and energy efficient vehicle charging at home, and we’re excited to bring our innovation to Techstars to jumpstart the next phase of our growth.”LOS ANGELES, CA, USA, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intrinsic Power today announced it has been selected to participate in Techstars Los Angeles Accelerator powered by JP Morgan, a prestigious program designed to support early-stage startups. Intrinsic Power was selected from thousands of applicants for its EV charging innovation that is bridging the electric infrastructure gap and accelerating the future of electric vehicles.
“One of the key obstacles to EV adoption is the cost and complexity of charging station installation and operation,” said Broc TenHouten, Co-founder & CEO, Intrinsic Power. “We’ve developed a solution that enables smart and energy efficient vehicle charging at home, and we’re excited to bring our innovation to Techstars to jumpstart the next phase of our growth.”
Intrinsic Power has created a smarter residential charging station, enabled by a machine-learning and hardware coupled solution that seamlessly reduces power bills and enables more chargers to be installed on a given electrical infrastructure.
“Techstars LA looks for companies solving problems worth solving, and with the continued growth of the EV industry and the need for powering solutions, it’s clear that Intrinsic Power is one of these companies,” said Matt Kozlov, managing director, Techstars Los Angeles Accelerator powered by JP Morgan. “We were extremely impressed with Intrinsic’s founding team, their experience in the automotive industry, and their commitment to the environment.”
The Techstars Los Angeles Accelerator powered by JP Morgan is a three-month program that provides startups with the resources, mentorship, funding, and a network to accelerate their growth and increase their chances of business success.
To learn more about Intrinsic Power, visit www.intrinsicpower.com and see a demo.
About Intrinsic Power
Intrinsic Power develops and produces smart residential charging stations, enabling ubiquitous electric vehicle charging within the constraints of the power grid, while reducing cost and complexity for both installers and EV owners. Led by a team of EV experts, Intrinsic Power’s mission is to disrupt and optimize the fragmented distributed energy and EV charging industries through a combination of improved hardware and machine learning-based algorithms for better charging performance. For more information, visit www.intrinsicpower.com.
