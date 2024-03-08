Legitify Secures €1.5 Million in Latest Funding Round

Legitify Co-Founders Aida Lutaj and Arko Ganguli

DUBLIN, IRELAND, March 8, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Legaltech startup Legitify has secured €1.5 million in new funding for its online notarization solution.

The round is led by Verb Ventures, with key contributions from Enterprise Ireland, Actium Partners, Redbay Ventures and other investors, marking a strong vote of confidence in Legitify's innovative approach to simplifying and streamlining notarization processes.

Founded in the autumn of 2020 in Stockholm, Sweden, by co-founders Aida Lutaj (CEO) and Arko Ganguli (CPO), and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, the company was previously backed by Antler, NDRC and Alchemist Accelerator. Legitify has quickly established itself as a leading remote online notarization solution in Europe and beyond. The company empowers both enterprises and individuals to effortlessly certify and notarize documents online, transcending traditional jurisdictional boundaries and transforming in-person processes with a sleek, intuitive, and cost-effective online solution.

Legitify's impact is already evident, with many notable leading enterprises and professional services firms across over 40 geographies leveraging the solution for their notarization needs. Last year the company serviced over 1100 customers, across a range of sectors such as financial services, legal services, consulting, real estate and others.

Aida Lutaj, CEO of Legitify, shared her enthusiasm: "This funding round, spearheaded by Verb Ventures, represents a significant leap forward for Legitify. It not only reinforces our commitment to making cross-border legal processes smoother and more accessible but also paves the way for us to expand our product offering, introduce AI-powered enhancements to our solution and broadening our operational reach. We're excited to solidify our position as a leader in tech-enabled notarization and essential business services as we continue to expand into new markets."

Alexander Chikunov, Founding Partner at Verb Ventures, echoed this sentiment, noting Legitify's impressive trajectory: "In a remarkably short time, Legitify has emerged as a frontrunner in providing a seamless notarization solution to professionals across various industries. Their innovative platform addresses a critical need in a market that sees billions of certifications and notarisations annually. We're thrilled to support Legitify's growth ambitions and their journey to introduce new products and solutions to their customers."

Donnchadh Cullinan, Department Manager ICT HPSU at Enterprise Ireland, added:

“We are delighted to support Legitify as the company continues to remove the complexity and barriers to notarization processes for individuals and companies through their innovative online notarization solution aiming to simplify cross-border transactions. Legitify facilitates the seamless processing of certifying and notarising legal documents online remotely across different jurisdictions, helping business to grow globally. This is an exciting growth phase for the company, and we look forward to working with the Legitify team on its ambitious plans.”

Javier Extebeste, Chairman of Rebay Ventures, shares: “We believe that superior products develop superior businesses. Legitify and its founders accumulate the drive, user understanding and legal expertise to build superior products and continue as a frontrunners in the massive digital notarisation market."

As Legitify embarks on this exciting new chapter, the company is poised to further disrupt the legal-tech market and redefine the standards of efficiency, accessibility, and security in online notarization services and broader legal processes.

About Verb Ventures

Verb Ventures is a visionary London-based international investor dedicated to empowering ambitious entrepreneurs with innovative ideas. Specialising in platforms and marketplaces from late seed to series A stages, Verb Ventures boasts a portfolio of market leaders including: CGHero, Laundryheap, Geomiq, Smartcat, FEEL, Yardlink, and now Legitify. As partners in growth and advocates for innovation, Verb Ventures is committed to shaping a future driven by enterprise and groundbreaking solutions.

About Enterprise Ireland

Enterprise Ireland is the Irish government agency responsible for the development and growth of Irish companies internationally. Enterprise Ireland facilitates access to international markets through its international office network, supports business strategy & management capability training and provides finance, investment and research expertise. In 2023 Enterprise Ireland emerged as the year’s most active investor in European venture deals.