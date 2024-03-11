This is Beauty Launches Seed Funding Round and Appoints Official Board, Advisory Positions Open

Imperfectly Perfect Beauty

We understand the beauty industry has a waste problem, and we plan to help with that through our mission to offer consumers a more sustainable way to shop for imperfect beauty products.” — Ian Pearson - Founder & CEO

MIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This is Beauty, the sustainable e-commerce retailer defining conscious beauty shopping, today announced the launch of its seed funding round and official board with four open advisory positions.

“We are thrilled to enter a new phase of growth with the launch of our seed funding round and the announcement of our official board,” said Ian Pearson, This is Beauty founder and CEO. “We understand the beauty industry has a waste problem, and we plan to help with that through our mission to offer consumers a more sustainable way to shop for imperfect beauty products. Through the expertise and guidance of our new advisory board, This is Beauty will continue to innovate in the space while expanding our global reach at speed.”

After success on third-party marketplaces and amplifying its presence by opening locations in the United States and United Kingdom, This is Beauty introduced its e-commerce platform last July. The platform offers a wide range of products from both leading and emerging brands, each available at prices below the manufacturer’s suggested retail price due to superficial damage or defects.

This is Beauty collaborates with trusted retailers and global brands to provide an alternative avenue for products that have incurred damage in their supply chain. Customers may encounter items with damaged boxes, missing lids, or even products where a small amount has leaked in transit. Each product goes through rigorous checks before being offered for sale and the contents always remain untouched and in perfect condition for use.

Since the 2020 launch, This is Beauty has recommerced over 250,000 items, significantly reducing their negative environmental impact.

This is Beauty invites investors to review their pitch deck here.

This is Beauty invites individuals to apply to the open advisory board positions. Candidates can submit applications directly to ian@thisisbeauty.com.

For more information about This is Beauty and its initiatives, please contact the media team.