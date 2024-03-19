DatamanUSA attends the Annual NASPO Exchange as Temporary Staffing Contract Holder.

DatamanUSA, a temporary staffing company with expertise in all job categories, attended the Annual NASPO Exchange as a Temporary Staffing Contract Holder. DatamanUSA, a leading provider of temporary staffing services, attended the recent NASPO Exchange to connect with state procurement officers. Learn more about the National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) on their website at https://www.naspo.org/ Dataman USA, a full-service staffing and IT solutions company, offers professional services for businesses since 2000. DatamanUSA LLC, is a leader in providing comprehensive staffing services.

The NASPO Exchange builds relationships among the supplier community and state governments, the largest consumers of goods and services in the country.

DENVER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Founded in 2000, DatamanUSA is a leader in providing comprehensive Staffing Services in categories that include but is not limited to Information Technology, Clerical/administrative staff, Healthcare Support, as well as IT Consulting services for both the public and private sector.

Dataman got a chance to showcase its capabilities at the recent Annual NASPO Exchange that was held from March 5th, 2024, to March 7th, 2024, at Nashville, TN. The conference gives Temporary Staffing Contract Holders an opportunity to network with the State Procurement Officers and the supplier community to share ideas, concerns, and proven strategies. Dataman has been awarded NASPO ValuePoint Contract to provide Temporary Employment Services relating, but not limited, to: Administrative Support (including Office, Clerical, and Sales), Commercial/Industrial Workers, Healthcare Staffing Services, Information Technologies, and Professional Services.

In the words of Nidhi Saxena, President, DatamanUSA, “With our many years of proven expertise in delivering a comprehensive temporary staffing service for all job categories to the public sector, DatamanUSA has helped many clients in all staffing categories through the NASPO ValuePoint contract and has participating addendums with states like Arkansas, Iowa, New Jersey, New Mexico, Connecticut, Nebraska, Vermont, South Dakota, Minnesota, Hawaii, and Colorado.”

About DatamanUSA, Dataman Temps and Dataman Health

DatamanUSA, LLC is a full-service staffing firm and IT Solutions company with a reputation for client care and business integrity. Since 2000, we have provided professional, customer-driven service with the goal of creating a comprehensively successful business relationship. Our candidates are thoroughly screened and prepared to handle our clients’ needs. Dataman Health focuses on healthcare staffing and supports hospitals and other state government agencies with healthcare staff (RN, LPN etc.). Dataman Temps focuses on the client’s temporary staffing needs. Dataman Temps have experienced recruiters to cater to its client’s temporary staffing needs.

Click here to know more about DatamanUSA

About NASPO

The National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) is a non-profit association dedicated to advancing public procurement through leadership, excellence, and integrity. NASPO is the nation’s leader in public procurement, driving excellence for its members through diverse programs, resources, and initiatives.

Click here to know more about NASPO.

About NASPO Exchange

The NASPO Exchange builds relationships among the supplier community and state governments, the largest consumers of goods and services in the country. This conference is a place where learning, networking, and partnering come together to support public procurements that are effective, efficient, transparent, and fair.