Rise of The Hustler Movie Trailer Released

Best Selling Author of I Made It Then I Didn't teams up with Award Winning Film Director Juan C Vazquez, Susana Damouni, Tyler Gallant for new independent film!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 9, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- International Best Seller Christopher Lopez working in conjunction with Eugot, Rise of The Hustler LLC, McCalla Entertainment Inc, Playhouse Music Kronos Films & Marslane LLC are excited to announce the official trailer of the independent movie Rise of The Hustler (2024).Inspired by true events. Christian DeLeon lives in a world between business markets where his pursuit to hustle success draws him into a complex plot involving the FBI, Colombian Government and cutting edge artificial intelligence technology. Watch how he doesn’t die an icon but lives long enough to become a professional hustler.​The Movie Above is a SAG-AFTRA Approved Project.The movie is open to additional partners who seek distribution, marketing contribution, and partnering!Watch the exciting movie trailer today at: www.riseofthehustler.com About Rise of The Hustler LLCRise of the Hustler LLC is an independent movie company dedicated to developing the fictional account of Christian DeLeon; a character inspired by the incredible best selling book "I Made It Then I Didn't". Christopher Lopez serves as inspiration as the real professional hustler. Featured on NBC, Nice Guys Podcasts, Make Our World Your Runway, Enterprise Podcast Network and much more the film is a fictional illustration of what it means to hustle millions in a non traditional setting. Explore the success, failures, and dramas of a professional hustler in this upcoming movie project.

Official Movie Trailer Rise of The Hustler