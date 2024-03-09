Submit Release
News Search

There were 142 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 421,045 in the last 365 days.

Rise of The Hustler Movie Trailer Released

Best Selling Author of I Made It Then I Didn't teams up with Award Winning Film Director Juan C Vazquez, Susana Damouni, Tyler Gallant for new independent film!

HOUSTON, TEXAS, USA, March 9, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- International Best Seller Christopher Lopez working in conjunction with Eugot, Rise of The Hustler LLC, McCalla Entertainment Inc, Playhouse Music Kronos Films & Marslane LLC are excited to announce the official trailer of the independent movie Rise of The Hustler (2024).

Inspired by true events. Christian DeLeon lives in a world between business markets where his pursuit to hustle success draws him into a complex plot involving the FBI, Colombian Government and cutting edge artificial intelligence technology. Watch how he doesn’t die an icon but lives long enough to become a professional hustler.​

The Movie Above is a SAG-AFTRA Approved Project.

The movie is open to additional partners who seek distribution, marketing contribution, and partnering!

Watch the exciting movie trailer today at: www.riseofthehustler.com

About Rise of The Hustler LLC

Rise of the Hustler LLC is an independent movie company dedicated to developing the fictional account of Christian DeLeon; a character inspired by the incredible best selling book "I Made It Then I Didn't". Christopher Lopez serves as inspiration as the real professional hustler. Featured on NBC, Nice Guys Podcasts, Make Our World Your Runway, Enterprise Podcast Network and much more the film is a fictional illustration of what it means to hustle millions in a non traditional setting. Explore the success, failures, and dramas of a professional hustler in this upcoming movie project.

Christopher L
Rise of The Hustler LLC
+1 346-387-7107
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

Official Movie Trailer Rise of The Hustler

You just read:

Rise of The Hustler Movie Trailer Released

Distribution channels: Amusement, Gaming & Casino, Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more