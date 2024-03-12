Forecasting System Reliability in Real-World Mission Profiles in EPC’s Phase 16 Report on GaN Reliability
Efficient Power Conversion publishes Phase-16 Reliability Report adding new findings to the extensive knowledge base on GaN reliability and mission robustness.
The release of our Phase-16 report ... provides valuable insights on mission robustness, ensuring devices meet the demands of diverse applications.”EL SEGUNDO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EPC announces the publication of its Phase-16 Reliability Report, documenting continued work using test-to-fail methodology and adding specific guidelines for overvoltage specifications and improving thermo-mechanical reliability.
— Alex Lidow, CEO, and co-founder of EPC
Compared to the Phase 15 Reliability Report, this version presents expanded data and analysis. It now includes a general overview of the wear-out mechanisms of primary concerns for a given application. New to this version of the report, is a description of how to forecast the reliability of a system in a realistic mission profile that combines periods of substantial and minor stress.
Adding to the existing knowledge base, this report includes significant new material on the thermo-mechanical wear-out mechanisms and overvoltage guidelines. Thermo-mechanical wear-out mechanisms include a study of the impact of die size and bump shape on temperature cycling (TC) reliability. This report also includes a study of overvoltage robustness for both the gate and the drain of GaN transistors.
This report is divided into the following sections:
Section 1: Determining wear-out mechanisms using test-to-fail methodology.
Section 2: Using test-to-fail results to predict device lifetime in a system.
Section 3: Wear-out mechanisms
Section 4: Mission-specific reliability predictions including solar, DC-DC, and lidar applications.
Section 5: Summary and conclusions
Appendix: Solder stencil design rules for reliable assembly of PQFN packaged devices
According to Dr. Alex Lidow, CEO and co-founder of EPC, “The release of our Phase-16 report satisfies a critical need for ongoing research into GaN device reliability. This report provides valuable insights on mission robustness, ensuring devices meet the demands of diverse applications.”
