Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,745 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 420,328 in the last 365 days.

Francis Bruneault Debuts Gripping Crime Novel "No Good Deed"

Unraveling the Web of Deceit in a World Where Good Intentions Have Consequences

MONTREAL, CANADA, March 14, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Acclaimed Montreal author Francis Bruneault announces the release of his compelling debut novel, "No Good Deed." This thrilling crime mystery, filled with suspense, is set to captivate readers with its engaging characters and intricate storylines.

In "No Good Deed," Bruneault introduces readers to Matt Pearson, his wife Dana, and the dedicated team at the Pearson Group, who risk their lives daily to protect strangers. When successful entrepreneur Guillaume De LaCroix becomes the target of a terror campaign, he turns to the Pearson Group for protection and to unveil the identity of those threatening his loved ones.

As the story unfolds, the Pearson Group navigates a treacherous path, encountering unexpected twists and turns that delve into the dark side of human nature. Bruneault's narrative weaves a powerful tale that keeps readers on the edge of their seats.

About the Author: Francis Bruneault, a Montreal native with a passion for crime and mystery, brings a unique perspective to the genre. With a thirty-year career in the IT industry and a passion for world travel, Bruneault infuses his novel with authenticity and a fresh voice. "No Good Deed" marks his debut as an author, showcasing his ability to challenge stereotypes and deliver an engaging reading experience.

Bruneault's journey into writing began as a personal dream, and with the encouragement of friends and family who were captivated by the first three chapters, "No Good Deed" became a reality. His dedication to the craft is evident in the novel's depth and the intricacy of its characters.

"No Good Deed" is available for purchase at major bookstores and online retailers.

For more information about Francis Bruneault and "No Good Deed," please visit http://www.francisbruneault.com.

Atticus Publishing LLC
Atticus Publishing LLC
+1 888-800-1803
email us here

Francis Bruneault on The Spotlight Network TV with Logan Crawford

You just read:

Francis Bruneault Debuts Gripping Crime Novel "No Good Deed"

Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more