TMS Johnson & Mojave Partner to Deliver Twice the DOE’s Efficiency Standard for Commercial Buildings in MN & Western WI
NEW HOPE, MN 55427, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- TMS Johnson, a trusted supplier of commercial HVAC equipment and solutions has partnered with Mojave Energy Systems, a pioneering company founded to change the nature of air conditioning.
For over a century, traditional air conditioning methods have remained largely unchanged. However, Mojave is challenging this status quo by introducing innovative liquid desiccant systems designed to enhance energy efficiency and mitigate the environmental impact of HVAC systems.
With Mojave's advanced technology, significant improvements are within reach. Mojave’s ArctiDry systems reduce energy consumption by 40-60% compared to conventional air conditioners. They’re twice as efficient as conventional dehumidification systems and provide more than double the Department of Energy standards that go into effect on May 1st 2024.
With our shared commitments to customers, innovation, and the environment, owners and end users have an opportunity to unlock building wide savings and reach sustainability goals like never before. With Mojave, we can provide dew point temperatures as low as 40 deg F, at a price point comparable to conventional dehumidification units – while expending half the energy and annual operating costs.
About TMS Johnson:
TMS Johnson is Minnesota and Western Wisconsin’s quality HVAC partner, providing top equipment, education, service, and solutions to contractors, engineers, and building owners since 2003. We help our customers overcome even the biggest HVAC challenges, all in one place, providing a first-class customer experience through trusted partnerships and reliable solutions.
About Mojave HVAC:
Mojave produces novel liquid desiccant systems designed to change the nature of air conditioning by dramatically increasing energy efficiency and reducing the climate impact of AC. Mojave’s patented technology cools and dehumidifies the air, enabling the independent control of dew point and dry bulb. By focusing on dehumidification, lowering energy consumption, reducing refrigerant use, and improving indoor air quality for commercial buildings, Mojave’s ArctiDry product is an ideal solution for Dedicated Outdoor Air Systems (DOAS). When compared to other alternatives on the market, ArctiDry offers a highly reliable, lowest-cost-of-ownership product that reduces energy use by 40 to 60%. Mojave, founded in 2022 to commercialize a decade-long, Palo Alto Research Center (PARC) R&D project, has received seed funding from At One Ventures, Fifth Wall, Xerox Ventures, and others.
