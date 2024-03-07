NOVUS acquires Research Triangle-headquartered BRI

Two animal health and nutrition companies that have partnered on product development for close to 16 years are now working in the same barn, so to speak.

NOVUS International announced on March 5 that it has completed the acquisition of Research Triangle-headquartered BioResource International (BRI). Under the terms of the agreement, Missouri-based NOVUS becomes the owner of all BRI’s products and intellectual property and will take ownership of the company’s facilities in North Carolina.

Those products include Versazyme protease feed additive; Xylamax xylanase feed enzyme; Dymanase mannanase enzyme; Phytamax granulated, thermostable, microbial 6-phytase enzyme; and EnzaPro enzyme and direct-feed microbials.

The two businesses began their relationship in 2008 to manufacture NOVUS’ protease (proteolytic enzyme) feed additive, CIBENZA. Proteolytic enzymes break down protein to help with digestion as well as with swelling and pain. Enzyme products allow food producers to increase production, lower feed costs and improve the return on their investments.

NOVUS President and CEO Dan Meagher said the acquisition “will allow us to serve our customers better and expand our innovation pipeline further. Enzymes are vital tools for producers to ensure animal health and well-being and help deliver on-farm profitability.”

He added that full ownership of the two businesses’ product lines – and the option to expand NOVUS’ portfolio beyond protease enzymes – supports his company’s long-term strategic plans.

BRI Co-Founder and CEO Giles Shih, Ph.D., said the acquisition will allow for the continued growth of the company he created in 1999 with his father, Jason Shih, Ph.D. BRI commercialized the technology the elder Shih pioneered as a poultry science professor at North Carolina State University.

“We are super excited about the future where BRI’s products and people combine forces with the global research and deep industry knowledge NOVUS brings to the feed additive space,” Giles Shih said. “This acquisition will enable NOVUS to innovate the next generation of proteases and enzymes that will do even more, from promoting good health to promoting the bottom line.”

The North Carolina Biotechnology Center has provided financial support to BRI over the years, including grant and loan investment of $70,000.

“The merger of these agricultural biotechnology businesses is a positive for the agricultural community, and for our state,” said Paul Ulanch, Ph.D., senior director of focused initiatives at NCBiotech. “I’ve known the CEOs of both companies for many years, and I’m pleased there will be a formal NOVUS presence in our area.”