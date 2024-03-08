Science to satisfy curiosity

Juno has found that Europa produces less oxygen than previously thought. The NASA spacecraft measured outgassing from the icy moon’s surface, allowing scientists to calculate that the rate of oxygen being produced at Europa is substantially less than most previous studies suggested. Still, the million kilograms (1,000 tons) of oxygen produced by the moon every 24 hours would be enough to keep a million humans breathing for an entire day. Pictured: This view of Europa is a composite image of three datasets collected by the Juno spacecraft during a 2022 flyby. Image credit: NASA et al.

China has named the spacecraft that will take taikonauts to the Moon. China's human spaceflight agency, CMSA, recently announced that the spacecraft that will take Chinese astronauts (called taikonauts) beyond low Earth orbit has been named Mengzhou, meaning "Dream Vessel." China conducted a test flight of the spacecraft in 2020, and expects its full debut flight around 2027. The lander that will carry taikonauts to the lunar surface has been named Lanyue, which means "Embracing the Moon." Both names were chosen through ​​a public contest.

NASA’s latest class of astronauts has graduated. The 10 astronaut graduates are now eligible for flight assignments, and the next round of NASA astronaut applications has officially opened. Selected for training in 2021, the astronaut graduates were chosen from a pool of more than 12,000 applicants and successfully completed more than two years of required basic training, including spacewalking, robotics, space station systems, and more.