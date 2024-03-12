Revolutionize Tomorrow: “Create the Future” Design Contest Open for Entries
Global Competition Offers Opportunity to Make an Impact and Win $25,000NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The 22nd annual "Create the Future" Design Contest, produced by SAE Media Group and Tech Briefs magazine, is officially accepting entries through July 1, 2024. Engineers, entrepreneurs, and students from across the globe are invited to embark on a journey of innovation, pushing the boundaries to find solutions that benefit our health, security, environment, and economy. With a $25,000 grand prize and over $50,000 in total prizes up for grabs, participants have a chance to shine by showcasing their ingenuity in the world’s premier engineering design competition.
Since 2002, the annual “Create the Future” Design Contest has attracted more than 15,000 product ideas from innovators in over 100 countries. COMSOL and Mouser Electronics are the platinum sponsors of the contest.
“COMSOL is eager to see the innovative design ideas shared by engineers, students, and entrepreneurs at this year’s Create the Future design contest,” said Margaret Lemus, Vice President of Marketing at COMSOL, Inc. “We are grateful for the opportunity to sponsor a contest that supports designers in their efforts to build a better tomorrow through engineering innovation. We wish all of the participants the best of luck!”
"At Mouser, fostering innovation is rooted in our foundation from the company's earliest days," said Kevin Hess, Mouser Electronics' Senior Vice President of Marketing. "We are proud to sponsor programs like the Create the Future Design Contest to support the innovators, inventors, engineers, and scientists who will create what's next in technology."
Contestants can enter for free as individuals or teams across seven categories. An independent panel of industry professionals will judge the entries, with category and grand prize winners selected during a live competition this November in New York City. Website visitors are invited to vote for their favorite entries. For more information, visit https://createthefuturecontest.com.
About COMSOL
COMSOL is a global provider of modeling and simulation software used by engineers and scientists in all fields of engineering, manufacturing, and scientific research. Its COMSOL Multiphysics® product is a simulation platform for creating and managing physics-based models and simulation applications. COMSOL has 17 offices worldwide and extends its reach with a network of distributors. Visit www.comsol.com.
About Mouser
Mouser Electronics, a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized semiconductor and electronic component distributor focused on New Product Introductions from its leading manufacturer partners. Serving the global electronic design engineer and buyer community, the global distributor's website, mouser.com, is available in multiple languages and currencies and features more than 6.8 million products from over 1,200 manufacturer brands. Mouser offers 28 support locations worldwide to provide best-in-class customer service in local language, currency and time zone. The distributor ships to over 650,000 customers in 223 countries/territories from its 1 million-square-foot, state-of-the-art distribution facilities in the Dallas, Texas, metro area. For more information, visit https://www.mouser.com.
