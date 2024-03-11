Upcycled Food Association Welcomes Amanda Oenbring as New CEO
Upcycled Food Association appoints Amanda Oenbring as CEO to advance upcycled food initiatives and drive positive change in the industry.DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, March 11, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Upcycled Food Association (UFA) has appointed Amanda Oenbring as the new CEO. Amanda brings a wealth of experience in community collaboration, climate philanthropy, and global growth and has a proven track record of movement building, previously scaling international membership at 1% for the Planet and leading environmental nonprofit network expansion at EarthShare. Her vision aligns seamlessly with UFA's commitment to promoting sustainable practices in the food sector.
As awareness of wasted food's impact on climate grows, a solution as accessible as upcycling continues to gain recognition and momentum. The growing acceptance of upcycled foods created a ripe environment for UFA to create opportunities for positive impact within the food industry and policy and climate philanthropy landscapes. In just one year, UFA spearheaded significant milestones, including the recognition of "upcycled food" in federal legislation, the debut of two upcycled food pavilions at industry trade shows frequented by an estimated 100,000 food leaders, and a groundbreaking industry innovation challenge in collaboration with Misfits Market that attracted over 100 applications for new upcycled food concepts. Notably, in 2023, the number of products certified by the Upcycled Certified Program grew 45%, with the diversion of wasted food reaching an annual milestone of 390,000 tons. The Program was acquired by Where Food Comes From in December 2023, reinforcing UFA's impact on sustainable food practices and its capabilities to meet shifting consumer demand. The UFA currently has 240 members worldwide.
Amanda Oenbring, who will take over from Angie Crone, expressed enthusiasm for the role, stating, "I am honored to join the Upcycled Food Association and build on the strong foundation laid by Angie and the team. I am thrilled to add my efforts to advance the mission of promoting upcycled food and driving positive change at a moment when the food industry is poised for transformation."
"Amanda’s leadership skills, deep industry knowledge, and commitment to sustainability give me confidence in her ability to lead UFA into its next chapter, especially as I transition to an Emeritus board role," said Caroline Cotto, founding member of the UFA and former Chair of the UFA Board of Directors. Incoming Board President Donya Litowitz echoed the sentiment, "As the new Board Chair, I am grateful for the opportunity to welcome such a seasoned food industry champion like Amanda to lead the Upcycled Food Association. She will be an incredible asset to the Board and, most importantly, to the upcycled movement more broadly."
Crone expressed her gratitude for the incredible journey at UFA, stating, "It has been a privilege to serve first as the Head of Programs and Member Services and then as the CEO of the Upcycled Food Association. I am proud of what we have achieved together and am confident in the organization's continued success under Amanda’s leadership."
The Upcycled Food Association extends its deepest appreciation to Angie Crone for her dedicated service and welcomes Amanda with excitement as she assumes the role of CEO.
About Upcycled Food Association:
The Upcycled Food Association is a nonprofit focused on reducing food waste by growing the upcycled food economy. Through research, standardization, and consumer education, the Upcycled Food Association is building a food system in which all food is elevated to its highest and best use. UFA’s member businesses represent the next generation of sustainable food. To learn more, visit www.upcycledfood.org.
