Amarex Client Receives U.S. FDA Marketing Approval for Hemoconcentrators

NSF is an independent, global organization dedicated to improving human and planet health. For 80 years, it has facilitated standards development and provided world-class testing, inspection, certification, consulting and digital solutions to the food, water, health sciences and consumer goods industries. NSF operates in 180 countries and is a Pan American Health Organization and a World Health Organization (WHO) Collaborating Centre on Food Safety, Water Quality and Medical Device Safety.

About NSF