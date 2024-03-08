Submit Release
Statement by Premier King on International Women’s Day

CANADA, March 8 - Hon. Dennis King, Premier of Prince Edward Island, issued the following statement on International Women’s Day:

“Today – March 8, 2024 – is International Women’s Day, a day to honour the achievements of women, challenge biases, and advocate for gender equality.

Our province has tremendous women leaders from diverse backgrounds who have challenged the status quo and have been trailblazers, paving the way for all women and girls.

As we reflect on the past year, we recognize the unique challenges faced by women, particularly those from marginalized communities. It is essential that we continue to work towards dismantling barriers and creating opportunities for all women to thrive and contribute to society.

I encourage all Islanders to celebrate the diverse voices and contributions women have made – and continue to make in our lives by sharing their stories on social media using #IWDPEI.”

