908th displays history with AU Library exhibit

Published March 7, 2024

By Bradley J. Clark

908th Airlift Wing

The 908th Airlift Wing’s history is on display at Air University’s Library, known as the Muir S. Fairchild Research Information Center, on Maxwell Air Force Base, Alabama.

March 6, 2024, kicked off the “History of the 908th” display at the AU Library Auditorium, starting with AU Director of Library Services, Dr. Stephanie Rollins, introducing the two guest speakers, 908th Historian, Ken Tilley, followed by the 908th AW Commander, Col. Christopher Lacouture, in the library’s Chiabotti Auditorium.

Tilley gave a very brief history of the 908th from its inception as a troop carrier group in 1963 to today.

Then, Tilley gave way for Lacouture who provided a commander’s update on the wing’s mission and all the transformations that have occurred since it was announced in November 2020 that the 908th and Maxwell were named as the preferred location for the MH-139A Grey Wolf helicopter formal training unit.

Lacouture expressed his gratitude for the display and the chance to give the update on the wing.

“This is a huge deal,” said Lacouture. “This is a chance to honor our past while we look to the future.”

Lacouture then explained how the wing will have two missions.

‘We will do more than just fly helicopters and train future aircrew,” explained Lacouture. “Our Operations Group and Maintenance Group will have a training mission, but our agile combat support units will still have a deployable mission.”

Following the update was the grand opening of the 908th historical exhibit in the AU Library lobby. Audience members were able to immerse themselves in the history of the 908th from its formation in the early 1960s to its critical role during wars, conflicts and emergencies.

Lacouture made sure that community knows how much he and the wing appreciate all of their support.

“It’s an exciting time to be in the wing,” explained Lacouture. “We have received excellent support the 42nd Airbase Wing, Air University, Maxwell Air Force Base, Montgomery, the River Region, and Alabama. Our success grows from that continued support.

The exhibit plans to stay on display until June where anyone with Maxwell Air Force Base access can visit the exhibit and see the display exploring the units that have defined the 908th’s history as an integral force in the nation’s defense.